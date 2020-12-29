NCMC operationalised on Delhi Metro's Airport Express line with RuPay

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will accept the national common mobility card (NCMC) for travel on 23-km Airport Express line from New Delhi station to Dwarka sector 21, National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI) said on Tuesday. With this initiative, more than one crore RuPay contactless cardholders can use their cards on this line seamlessly to board on the train and skip long ticketing queues.

Passengers need not buy a separate token or card to board the train as their RuPay card will act as the travel ticket. This facility will be available on entire Delhi Metro network by 2022. Commuters will also be able to use a mobile phone to enter or exit a metro station by storing their RuPay cards on their NFC (near field communications) enabled phones.

Apart from using this card for travelling on Delhi Metro, RuPay cardholders can shop, dine and perform regular purchases like any other debit or credit card. 'One Nation One Card' is an inter-operable transport card programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year for passengers to pay at multiple transport operators using their existing RuPay contactless NCMC.

"We hope to make the entire Delhi Metro system NCMC compliant by 2022, which will certainly revolutionise overall travelling experience of commuters," said DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh. (ANI)