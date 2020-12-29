Akshardham Temple visiting hours to be extended from Jan 1-3

Anticipating a large crowd of New Year revellers, authorities at the iconic Akshardham Temple here have decided to extend the visiting hours from January 1-3. The temple will open from 10 AM to 6:30 PM to better accommodate devotees and visitors and avoid potential crowding, a spokesperson of the temple said.

He said all COVID-19 safety norms will be in place and visitors will have to follow all protocols. ''After the temple re-opened post the COVID-19-induced lockdown, the timings have been 5 PM to 6:30 PM from Tuesday to Sunday, on Monday the temple being closed for public. For New Year darshan, the entry time at Swaminarayan Akshardham will be extended from January 1-3,'' the spokesperson said.

The temple, rich with carvings, is one of the famous tourist destinations in east Delhi and has been visited by many global leaders and dignitaries in the past. After darshan, which will close at 6 PM, people can enjoy the evening water show at 7 PM, the gardens, food court, and books and gifts centre. 'Abhishek puja' and all exhibitions will remain closed, the spokesperson said.

After the lockdown was eased, the sprawling temple complex, considered a modern-era architectural marvel, was reopened on October 13. As per COVID-19 protocols, all visitors are required to follow health guidelines, including wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing all the time throughout the complex. At the entry, thermal screening and hand sanitisation are compulsory. Visitors having a higher-than-normal temperature or symptoms of COVID-19 will not be permitted entry, he said.

Delhi recorded 703 fresh COVID-19 cases and 28 new deaths on Tuesday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.83 per cent..