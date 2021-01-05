Left Menu
Development News Edition

Optical fibre laying speed needs to go up nearly 4 times to achieve PM's vision: Taipa

Optical fibre laying needs to increase nearly 4 times to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modis vision of connecting every village with broadband within 1,000 days, Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association Taipa said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 17:21 IST
Optical fibre laying speed needs to go up nearly 4 times to achieve PM's vision: Taipa

Optical fibre laying needs to increase nearly 4 times to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of connecting every village with broadband within 1,000 days, Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (Taipa) said on Tuesday. Besides, government projects like smart cities, rollout of emerging technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, internet of things etc call for connecting all mobile towers in the country with optical fibre cables (OFC), Taipa said.

''Prime Minister laid out the vision in August 2020, to connect every village in the country with OFC in 1,000 days. To achieve this vision, the cables would have to be laid at nearly 3.6 times the current speed, up from the existing average of 350 kilometer a day to over 1,251 kilometer a day,'' Taipa Director General TR Dua told PTI. He said shifting of traffic patterns, work-from-home, virtual meetings have increased data consumption in the era of the pandemic and it requires huge bandwidth for which fibre penetration is a must.

''Fiberisation enables high-quality broadband which can provision a high-quality broadband with high-speed data, ultra-low latency, and limitless bandwidth with a resilient and robust infrastructure,'' Dua said. According to Taipa, approximately 28 lakh kilometer of OFC has been laid in the country and 34 per cent towers have been fiberised as on August 31, 2020.

''To achieve the goal of National Broadband Mission-'Broadband For All' and to address the demands of large bandwidth as the average data consumption for each subscriber is continuously increasing, we need to increase the fiberisation of towers from the present 34 per cent to at least 70 per cent,'' Dua said. This will also facilitate telecom towers to have robust backhaul to cater to high volume data requirement and better quality of services, he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kamdhenu Aayog claims ayurveda treatment cured 800 COVID-19 patients in clinical trials

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog RKA Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria on Tuesday claimed that 800 COVID-19 patients have been cured through panchgavya and ayurveda treatment in a clinical trial conducted in four cities across the country. Announcing t...

Mumbai: Dharavi records four new cases of COVID-19

With the addition of four new cases of COVID-19, the count of infections in Mumbais Dharavi area reached 3,830 on Tuesday, a senior official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. The slum-dominated area had reported five new COV...

PM-CARES Fund allocates over Rs 201 cr to boost medical oxygen availability across country

A sum of Rs 201.58 crore from the PM-CARES Fund is being allocated for installing 162 dedicated PSA medical oxygen generation plants in public health facilities across the country, the PMO said on Tuesday. It stressed that adequate and unin...

Sebi revokes mkt ban on 7 entities in front running case 

Market regulator Sebi has lifted the market ban imposed on seven entities, which came under the scanner in a front-running case, involving some dealers of Reliance Securities and their connected entities. It was alleged that the entities vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021