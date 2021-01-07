Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rakesh Tiwari takes over as Director (Marketing) at ITI Limited

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-01-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 20:52 IST
Rakesh Tiwari takes over as Director (Marketing) at ITI Limited

State-run electronicmanufacturing firm ITI Limited on Thursday said Rakesh ChandraTiwari has taken over as its Director (Marketing).

An Indian Telecommunication Service officer of 1985batch, Tiwari possesses more than three decades of rich anddiversified experience in Telecom Management, SwitchInstallation, Quality Assurance, Network Planning &Operations, among others, the company said in a release.

Before joining ITI Limited, Shri Tiwari was lookingafter the Enterprise Business portfolio as Principal GeneralManager at BSNL, it said.PTI KSU SSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Callamard calls for ‘clear, explicit and unambiguous standards’ to protect civilian planes during conflicts

Agns Callamard, the UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, made the appeal ahead of the first anniversary of the downing of Ukraine International Airlines UIA Flight PS752. The flight was heading from Teh...

Govt clears 8 hydropower projects of 144 MW on Indus river and its tributaries in Ladakh

The government has cleared eight hydropower projects of 144 MW on the Indus river and its tributaries in Ladakh, the highest so far, sources in the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Thursday.At present, there are several small projects, with a co...

CCB summons to Kannada actress Radhika Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, Jan 7 PTI Kannada actress RadhikaKumaraswamy has been issued summons by the Central CrimeBranch CCB here for allegedly receiving Rs 75 lakh from aman who had been arrested for duping a realtor.The actress, who had been asked to a...

Telangana CM Rao has "mild chest infection", given medication: Doctors

Telangana Chief Minister KChandrasekhar Rao was on Thursday diagnosed with mild chestinfection, doctors said, ruling out any serious health issues.The 66-year old TRS supremo underwent various tests,including routine annual screening, at th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021