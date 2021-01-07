Rakesh Tiwari takes over as Director (Marketing) at ITI Limited

State-run electronicmanufacturing firm ITI Limited on Thursday said Rakesh ChandraTiwari has taken over as its Director (Marketing).

An Indian Telecommunication Service officer of 1985batch, Tiwari possesses more than three decades of rich anddiversified experience in Telecom Management, SwitchInstallation, Quality Assurance, Network Planning &Operations, among others, the company said in a release.

Before joining ITI Limited, Shri Tiwari was lookingafter the Enterprise Business portfolio as Principal GeneralManager at BSNL, it said.PTI KSU SSPTI PTI

