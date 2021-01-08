Left Menu
Dollar-Denominated Nikkei average surpasses 1989 peak, sets record

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-01-2021 12:07 IST
Dollar-Denominated Nikkei average surpasses 1989 peak, sets record
The dollar-denominated Nikkei share average rose above its peak hit in 1989 to a record high on Friday, supported by hopes of larger U.S. economic stimulus after Democrats regained the narrow control of the U.S. Senate.

The Nikkei rose 2.36% to 28,139.03, which would be 270.828 in dollar terms at the current dollar/yen exchange rate, above its peak of 270.82 marked in December 1989.

