Heathrow boss says England pre-arrival testing must only be temporary

The boss of Britain's biggest airport Heathrow said that new rules requiring people arriving in England to present a negative COVID-19 test result must only be temporary and the government must plan for how to end it. "It can only be a temporary measure," Heathrow Chief Executive John Holland-Kaye told BBC Radio on Friday.

"We need to have a roadmap for how we get out of this because aviation is vital to us as a small island trading nation." He also said that vaccination programmes in Britain and other countries gave him hope for a travel recovery later this year.

"We'll see flights starting to come back and passenger numbers building up through the summer and then into the autumn," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)