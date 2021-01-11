Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar extends bounce as stimulus hopes stall short bets

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 06:43 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 06:43 IST
FOREX-Dollar extends bounce as stimulus hopes stall short bets

The dollar extended a rebound on Monday, as sharp gains in U.S. yields and hopes for more stimulus to boost the world's largest economy prompted some investors to temper bearish bets, pulling the currency further away from recent multi-year lows. President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office on Jan. 20 with Democrats able to control both houses of Congress, has promised "trillions" in extra pandemic-relief spending.

That has pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. debt up more than 20 basis points to 1.1187% this year, which helped the dollar to a one-month high of 104.095 yen Monday as better rates gave pause to some dollar shorts. The Australian and New Zealand dollars each fell more than 0.5% against the dollar to one-week lows, while the euro and sterling lost 0.3% to touch two-week lows.

The euro last traded at $1.2183 after climbing as high as $1.2349 last week. "The underlying source of the revival has been the aftermath of the Senate elections and markets anticipating that we might get substantially more fiscal support for the U.S. economy," said National Australia Bank's head of FX strategy, Ray Attrill.

"Everyone's asking whether this changes the weaker dollar narrative - that's why I think we're getting a bit of a continuation of what we're seeing on Thursday and Friday." Attrill said he was not buying a rebound yet, as shifts in relative yields tend to take a while to play out in currency markets, because extra stimulus is by no means certain and as other factors weighing on the dollar remain in place.

But with bets against the dollar such a crowded trade, the scale of selloff in the bond market since the Democrats won control of the Senate last week, has been enough to slow what has been a steep and steady decline since last March. The dollar index lost more than 12% since a three-year peak in March, however, it has bounced 1.2% from an almost three-year low last week to steady at 90.291 on Monday.

The Australian dollar retreated further from last week's more-than-two-year high of $0.7819 to trade 0.7% lower at $0.7712 on Monday, unmoved by another solid month of local retail sales. The kiwi slipped 0.6% to $0.7194 and dollar gains were broad, if smaller, elsewhere in Asia.

The dollar rose 0.15% to 6.4746 yuan in offshore trade and it rose to a two-week high of 1.3288 Singapore dollars. The baht, ringgit and rupiah all also slipped. "The weaker dollar narrative and broad-based ebullience for emerging markets have been challenged earlier in the year than we forecast, which may lead to a rethink of consensus trades, at least in the week ahead," Barclays analysts said in a note.

"We stick to our non-consensus view that the dollar is likely to benefit from better growth and returns to capital over the remainder of the year." Chinese inflation figures due at 0130 GMT will be watched for insight into China's economic recovery. Chinese trade figures are due later in the week along with U.S. retail sales, sentiment and production data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

South Korea's Moon says will make 'last-ditch' effort for N.Korea breakthrough

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday he remains committed to engaging with North Korea, and that cooperation on issues such as anti-epidemic work could help lead to a breakthrough in stalled talks in the last years of his term....

U.S. House Democrats to pursue impeachment if Trump not removed

U.S. House of Representatives Democrats plan a vote on Monday to urge Vice President Mike Pence to take steps to remove President Donald Trump from office after his supporters deadly storming of the Capitol, before attempting to impeach him...

Mixed signals for N.Korean leader's sister as Kim seeks to cement power

The name of North Korean leader Kim Jong Uns sister was missing from a new list of the ruling Workers Partys powerful politburo, according to state media KCNA on Monday, sending mixed signals about her status after years of increasing clout...

New coronavirus strain first seen in Britain confirmed in Mexico

The new variant of the coronavirus first detected in Britain has been confirmed in northern Mexico, health officials said on Sunday, adding a new layer of concern to an already severe national outbreak. The confirmation of the especially co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021