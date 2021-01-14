Left Menu
Development News Edition

Emirates to temporarily suspends flights to South Africa

Its local partner in South Africa - Airlink, which sells airline seats provided by Emirates for local destinations, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 14-01-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 18:17 IST
Emirates to temporarily suspends flights to South Africa
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai-based airline Emirates said on Thursday it would temporarily suspend all flights to and from South Africa from Saturday due to operational reasons, without elaborating. "Emirates flights to/from South Africa will temporarily be suspended from Saturday 16 January to 28 January 2021 due to operational reasons," the largest carrier in the United Arab Emirates said in a statement.

Inbound travel to South Africa for leisure and business has dropped since mid December when the country identified a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus, forcing countries such as England, Germany, Switzerland and several in Asia to cancel flights to and from the country. The new variant is said to be behind a major spike in daily infections and rising deaths for the last month, with total cases currently standing at close to 1.3 million and over 35,000 deaths.

"Customers holding tickets with final destinations in South Africa from 16 January to 28 January will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin," Emirates said. Its local partner in South Africa - Airlink, which sells airline seats provided by Emirates for local destinations, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to address Startup India International Summit on Jan 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with startups and address Startup India International Summit Prarambh on Saturday via video conferencing. The summit is being organized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trad...

Uttarakhand officials deny alleged scam in animal husbandry department

The BJP MP Maneka Gandhi has been misguided, said the Secretary for Animal Husbandry in Uttarakhand Government Meenakshi Sundaram on Thursday while rejecting the allegations of Rs 3000 crore scam in the Uttarakhand Sheep and Wool Developmen...

Naeem Akhtar admitted to hospital after falling unconscious in Srinagar sub-jail

Senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar, who was arrested in December, was admitted to a private hospital on Thursday after he fell unconscious in a sub-jail here, his family said on Thursday. Akhtar, the 68-year-old PDP idealogue, was admitted to K...

Soccer-Arsenal set to hire Premier League's director of football Garlick

The Premier Leagues director of football Richard Garlick is set to become Arsenals new director of football operations in the coming months, the club said on Thursday. Garlick, a qualified solicitor, has been with the Premier League since 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021