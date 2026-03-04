South Africa's Mediating Aspiration in Middle East Conflict
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed the nation's readiness to mediate in the Middle East conflict if requested. Speaking at an energy conference, he emphasized South Africa's commitment to global peace and highlighted ongoing efforts to repatriate citizens stranded in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 14:52 IST
During a recent energy conference in Cape Town, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced South Africa's willingness to mediate the ongoing Middle East conflict, should there be a request for assistance.
Ramaphosa stressed that South Africa is ever-prepared to fulfill its obligations in fostering peace, advocating for dialogue and an immediate ceasefire as essential steps in conflict resolution.
Additionally, the president assured that the South African government is vigorously working to bring its citizens back from the turmoil-stricken region, highlighting the nation's proactive stance in addressing international crises.
