Left Menu

Qatar Halts LNG Production Amid West Asia Conflict, India Faces Supply Crisis

The conflict in West Asia has led Qatar to stop LNG production after attacks on its facilities, causing significant supply disruption for India. This has led to a 40% cut in supplies for industrial and city gas consumers. Petronet LNG has cited force majeure, adding pressure to India's domestic energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 15:00 IST
Qatar Halts LNG Production Amid West Asia Conflict, India Faces Supply Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Qatar has ceased liquefied natural gas (LNG) production following attacks on its facilities amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, severely affecting supplies to India. This move disrupts India's long-term LNG contracts, leading to a 40% reduction in supplies for industrial consumers and city gas distribution companies.

Petronet LNG, India's largest LNG importer, has issued a force majeure notice to QatarEnergy, citing safety concerns over navigating the Strait of Hormuz. This situation jeopardizes gas availability for the city gas sector, possibly prompting a shift towards electric vehicles as LNG prices rise.

The conflict has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial energy conduit, impacting global oil and LNG flows. India, reliant on Qatar for 40% of its LNG imports, is now exploring spot markets as contract prices soar. The tension continues to strain India's energy security and supply stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gen Z Sparks Political Shift in Nepal's Historic Elections

Gen Z Sparks Political Shift in Nepal's Historic Elections

 Nepal
2
Russia Accuses US of Using Imaginary Iranian Threat for Regime Change

Russia Accuses US of Using Imaginary Iranian Threat for Regime Change

 Global
3
China's Two Sessions: Navigating Economic Goals and Ethnic Policies

China's Two Sessions: Navigating Economic Goals and Ethnic Policies

 China
4
Mystery Attack on Saudi Aramco's Key Refinery Again

Mystery Attack on Saudi Aramco's Key Refinery Again

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026