Qatar Halts LNG Production Amid West Asia Conflict, India Faces Supply Crisis
The conflict in West Asia has led Qatar to stop LNG production after attacks on its facilities, causing significant supply disruption for India. This has led to a 40% cut in supplies for industrial and city gas consumers. Petronet LNG has cited force majeure, adding pressure to India's domestic energy sector.
- Country:
- India
Qatar has ceased liquefied natural gas (LNG) production following attacks on its facilities amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, severely affecting supplies to India. This move disrupts India's long-term LNG contracts, leading to a 40% reduction in supplies for industrial consumers and city gas distribution companies.
Petronet LNG, India's largest LNG importer, has issued a force majeure notice to QatarEnergy, citing safety concerns over navigating the Strait of Hormuz. This situation jeopardizes gas availability for the city gas sector, possibly prompting a shift towards electric vehicles as LNG prices rise.
The conflict has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial energy conduit, impacting global oil and LNG flows. India, reliant on Qatar for 40% of its LNG imports, is now exploring spot markets as contract prices soar. The tension continues to strain India's energy security and supply stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Conflict Disrupts Maharashtra's Industrial Pulse
South Africa's Mediating Aspiration in Middle East Conflict
Escalating Tensions: Iran, US, and Israel in Ongoing Conflict
Mark Carney Calls for Middle East Calm Amid Conflict Escalation
Travel Chaos: Middle East Conflict Grounds 34 Flights at Bengaluru Airport