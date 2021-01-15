Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuela says Guaido nixed deal to buy coronavirus vaccines, opposition denies

Lawyers for Venezuela's central bank on Thursday said opposition leader Juan Guaido rejected a proposed deal to buy coronavirus vaccines in Britain, an assertion the opposition dismissed as false. The lawyers said the bank - whose board was named by President Nicolas Maduro - requested the support of an ad-hoc central bank board appointed by Guaido to transfer $120 million in funds frozen in Britain to Gavi, an alliance seeking to improve poor countries' vaccine access.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 02:21 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 02:11 IST
Venezuela says Guaido nixed deal to buy coronavirus vaccines, opposition denies
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Lawyers for Venezuela's central bank on Thursday said opposition leader Juan Guaido rejected a proposed deal to buy coronavirus vaccines in Britain, an assertion the opposition dismissed as false.

The lawyers said the bank - whose board was named by President Nicolas Maduro - requested the support of an ad-hoc central bank board appointed by Guaido to transfer $120 million in funds frozen in Britain to Gavi, an alliance seeking to improve poor countries' vaccine access. "Due to international sanctions the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in Venezuela have worsened, and President Maduro's government has been unable to effect payment to Gavi to secure access to COVID-19 vaccines by any other means," the central bank's lawyers at Zaiwalla & Co said in a statement.

The opposition argues cutting off Maduro's access to the funds is justified because he would use the money for corrupt ends, rather than to help Venezuelans suffering a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse. Guaido is recognized by dozens of countries, including Britain, as Venezuela's rightful leader after Maduro's disputed 2018 re-election. The two sides are locked in a London court battle over which side can have access to over $1 billion worth of Venezuelan gold stored at the Bank of England.

"I want to highlight the false nature of the information released by the Maduro regime," wrote Miguel Pizarro, a representative of Guaido's interim government. "We reiterate our willingness to find solutions to address the crisis that Venezuelans suffer today." The Maduro-aligned central bank has previously sought to access the funds to help fight the impacts of the coronavirus. The opposition said in early January it had reached a deal to participate in COVAX, one of Gavi's facilities to provide vaccines, but did not provide details.

Maduro has said Venezuela will shortly receive 10 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. The South American country has reported about 117,811 coronavirus cases and 1,084 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

INSTANT VIEW 2-Biden pandemic stimulus plan to pump $1.9 trln into economy

President-elect Joe Biden will unveil a stimulus proposal on Thursday designed to jump-start the economy during the coronavirus pandemic and help minority communities with around 1.9 trillion in aid. The stimulus package has a price tag of ...

U.S. appeals court rules two murderers with COVID-19 can be executed in Trump's final week

A U.S. appeals court ordered that the last two scheduled federal executions of President Donald Trumps administration could proceed on Thursday and Friday, overturning a lower courts suspension until March to allow the condemned men to reco...

Gambia records first two cases of UK COVID-19 variant

Gambia has recorded its first two cases of the highly infectious coronavirus variant first found in Britain, its health authorities said on Thursday, in what appears to be the first confirmation of its presence in Africa.The cases could ham...

People News Roundup: Pope Francis, ex Pope Benedict both get Covid-19 vaccine; Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried & Roy Dies at 81

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Pope Francis, ex Pope Benedict both get Covid-19 vaccine VaticanBoth Pope Francis and ex Pope Benedict have received the first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus, the Vatican said on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021