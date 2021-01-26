Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq back off early highs on stimulus jitters

The S&P 500 sectors housing large-cap growth stocks hit record highs earlier in the session, including technology , consumer discretionary and communication services. Wall Street's main indexes hit all-time highs last week on hopes of a more complete economic reopening and smooth vaccine distribution across the country, which is suffering from more than 175,000 new COVID-19 cases daily with millions out of work.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2021 01:22 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 01:15 IST
US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq back off early highs on stimulus jitters
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

U.S. stocks pulled back on Monday from early highs that included a Nasdaq record by afternoon trading as concerns over the timing and size of fiscal stimulus curbed optimism about the start of a week of earning reports from mega-cap companies.

Investors turned their focus to the U.S. Senate, which is aiming to pass COVID-19 relief legislation before former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial begins in early February. Officials in President Joe Biden's administration are trying to head off Republican concerns that his $1.9 trillion pandemic relief proposal was too expensive.

"We are trying to calibrate not just the amount but the timing of new stimulus, and both of those, side by side are almost impossible to analyze," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York. "If you look at the market's reaction post-election, part of the ramp we have seen, and it's been pretty significant, has been on the back of likely stimulus and the timing, which is sooner rather than later. Now we have to reset our thinking."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 101.65 points, or 0.33%, to 30,895.33, the S&P 500 gained 7.02 points, or 0.18%, to 3,848.49 and the Nasdaq Composite added 68.59 points, or 0.51%, to 13,611.66. After climbing as much as 1.4% to an intraday record, the Nasdaq gave back a good portion of its gains, with the so-called "stay-at-home" winners, including Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc and Apple Inc, rising following upbeat results from Netflix Inc last week.

Microsoft, scheduled to report results on Tuesday, rose 1.25% as Wedbush raised its price target on the software maker's stock on expectations of further growth in its cloud business for 2021. The S&P 500 sectors housing large-cap growth stocks hit record highs earlier in the session, including technology , consumer discretionary and communication services.

Wall Street's main indexes hit all-time highs last week on hopes of a more complete economic reopening and smooth vaccine distribution across the country, which is suffering from more than 175,000 new COVID-19 cases daily with millions out of work. Earlier on Monday, drugmaker Merck & Co said it would stop development of its two COVID-19 vaccines. The drugmaker's shares slipped -0.11%.

Sectors that have performed well on hopes for an economic rebound, such as financials, energy and materials, led declines on Monday, while defensive utilities, consumer staples and real estate outperformed. Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.44-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.27-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 27 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 302 new highs and 4 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden to approach U.S.-China relations with 'patience'

The United States is in a serious competition with China, and President Joe Biden wants to approach relations with Beijing with patience, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday.Chinas President Xi Jinping, speaking at a virtual me...

U.S. to 'make good' on climate finance pledges, Kerry tells leaders

The United States will make good on financial commitments to developing countries struggling with climate change, top U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a summit of world leaders on Monday. Kerry said the United States was proud to be back ...

U.S. to 'make good' on climate finance pledges, Kerry tells leaders

The United States will make good on financial commitments to developing countries struggling with climate change, top U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a summit of world leaders on Monday. Kerry said the United States was proud to be back ...

U.S. approves all deals involving Yemen's Houthis for one month

The United States on Monday approved all transactions involving Yemens Houthi movement for the next month as Washington reviews a Trump administration designation of the Iran-aligned group as a foreign terrorist organization. The move appea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021