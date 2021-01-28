Left Menu

EasyJet quarterly revenues slump 88% on pandemic restrictions

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-01-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 12:42 IST
EasyJet quarterly revenues slump 88% on pandemic restrictions
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

British airline EasyJet reported an 88% slump in quarterly revenues as passenger numbers collapsed 87%, hit by the second wave of the pandemic in Europe which has led to new lockdowns and tightening travel restrictions.

In the three months ended Dec. 31, easyJet reported total group revenues of 165 million pounds ($225.3 million), and said that it was making progress with cost-cutting, with its cash burn falling to 40 million pounds per week in a fully grounded scenario.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS AT 1 PM

These are the top stories at 1 pm NATION DEL21 MHA-FARMERS-NOTICE R-Day violence Delhi Police to issue look out circulars against farmer leaders named in FIRs New Delhi The Delhi Police will issue look out circulars against farmer leaders w...

South Africa trails by 121 in 1st test against Pakistan

South Africa started off confidently after Pakistans lower order increased the first-innings lead to 158 runs on the third day of the first cricket test.No. 11 Yasir Shah made better than a run-a-ball 38 and shared a 55-run last-wicket stan...

Former village head's son shot dead over property dispute in UP's Amethi: Police

A 40-year-old son of a former village head was shot dead allegedly over a property dispute in the Sangrampur police station area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.The bullet-ridden body of Brijesh Singh, son of former ...

SC slams Centre for doing nothing to curb TV programmes having instigating effect

The Supreme Court Thursday slammed the Centre for not doing anything to curb TV programmes which have instigating effect and said that control over such news is as important as some preventive measure and to check law and order situation.Re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021