Left Menu

Sterling eases off recent highs as vaccine optimism fades

The British pound retreated on Thursday from the previous session's multi-month highs, as investors tempered some of their optimism about the UK vaccine rollout, with the lockdown in England set to last until at least March. Sterling surged to its highest since May 2018 against the dollar in early London trading on Wednesday and later reached an eight-month high against the euro - a move analysts attributed to the UK rolling out vaccines faster than continental Europe.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 17:54 IST
Sterling eases off recent highs as vaccine optimism fades

The British pound retreated on Thursday from the previous session's multi-month highs, as investors tempered some of their optimism about the UK vaccine rollout, with the lockdown in England set to last until at least March.

Sterling surged to its highest since May 2018 against the dollar in early London trading on Wednesday and later reached an eight-month high against the euro - a move analysts attributed to the UK rolling out vaccines faster than continental Europe. But concern about vaccine rollouts globally, and the impact of mutations of the virus, created a cautious tone in markets, and a stronger dollar, which meant that the British currency eased off these highs on Thursday.

"In this environment, everything is pointing towards refuge in the dollar, even if the moves are marginal in today's trading session," said Simon Harvey, an FX strategist at Monex Europe. "The pound is not sheltered from this strong USD environment, despite the UK's aggressive rate of vaccine distribution, although it remains relatively robust against other G10 peers," he said.

Britain said on Thursday it must get all the COVID-19 vaccines it had ordered and paid for, after some European Union politicians asked drugmaker AstraZeneca to divert doses from the UK to make up for a shortfall in supplies. At 1156 GMT, the pound was down 0.2% against a stronger dollar, at $1.3661, compared with its Wednesday high of $1.3759 . Versus the euro, it was down around 0.2% at 88.59 pence per euro, after peaking at 88.135 in the previous session .

"We consider sterling optimism to be excessive and we see the risk of disappointed expectations. We therefore urge caution about betting on further sterling gains," wrote Commerzbank FX strategist You-Na Park-Heger in a note to clients. "The markets are clearly ignoring that the current infection situation in the UK is still very tense," she said. "There is a high degree of uncertainty as it is difficult to say how the pandemic is going to develop short-term and when and how quickly the restrictions can be eased."

Britain has the world's fifth highest death toll from COVID-19, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has indicated that the strict COVID-19 lockdown in England will last until March 8. British households have cut debit and credit card spending sharply and the proportion of workers on furlough has risen to its highest since July after new coronavirus lockdown restrictions came into force earlier this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Second police officer dies by suicide after US Capitol riots

A second police officer who responded to the capitol riots in Washington on January 6, died by suicide, according to media reports citing the Metropolitan Police Department MPD Chief Robert Contees statement on Wednesday local time. Accordi...

India's rank slips to 86th in corruption perception index 2020

Indias rank has slipped six places to 86th among 180 countries in a corruption perception index CPI in 2020.For 2020, Transparency International TIs corruption perception index was released on Thursday. The index, which ranks 180 countries ...

Mastercard beats profit estimates as customers spend more

Payments processor Mastercard Inc on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit, as growth in overall transactions partially offset the impact of a decline in cross-border volumes.Excluding items, Mastercard reported net ...

AU Bank posts over two-and-a-half times jump in Q3 net profit to Rs 479 cr

AU Small Finance Bank on Thursday reported a rise of over two-and-a-half times in its net profit to Rs 479 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.The lender had posted a net profit of Rs 190 crore in the corresponding quarter a yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021