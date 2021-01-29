White House says no intention of splitting coronavirus relief package
President Joe Biden is having calls with both Republicans and Democrats in Congress to garner support for his proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, the White House said on Thursday, adding it is not looking to split the aid package. "We're not looking to split the package. That is not a proposal from the White House," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2021 01:31 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 01:28 IST
President Joe Biden is having calls with both Republicans and Democrats in Congress to garner support for his proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, the White House said on Thursday, adding it is not looking to split the aid package.
"We're not looking to split the package. That is not a proposal from the White House," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. She said they do not want to put themselves in a place where they have to choose between helping Americans get food on the table or get a vaccine.
