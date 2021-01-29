Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, dollar slips as risk aversion eases

The dollar retreated and Wall Street rallied on Thursday as investors looked past weak U.S. GDP and jobless claims data to hopes of a rosier economy ahead and welcomed restrictions on this week's social media-driven trading frenzy. Tech heavyweights Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com and Alphabet Inc were among the biggest boosts to the S&P 500 a day after the three major U.S. indexes suffered their biggest daily percentage drop in three months.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2021 03:04 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 02:57 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, dollar slips as risk aversion eases
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The dollar retreated and Wall Street rallied on Thursday as investors looked past weak U.S. GDP and jobless claims data to hopes of a rosier economy ahead and welcomed restrictions on this week's social media-driven trading frenzy.

Tech heavyweights Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com and Alphabet Inc were among the biggest boosts to the S&P 500 a day after the three major U.S. indexes suffered their biggest daily percentage drop in three months. Online trading platforms Robinhood and Interactive Brokers restricted trading in shares of GameStop, BlackBerry and other companies whose shares soared this week after they were targeted by an army of retail buyers.

Shares of GameStop plunged almost 68% from Wednesday's close at one point after hitting $483 early in the session. The stock closed down 44% at $193.60; it traded below $20 three weeks ago. Hedge funds would have had more margin calls if GameStop had kept going higher, said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.

"When it backed off a little bit, the market breathed a sigh of relief," Hayes said. The main Wall Street indexes on Wednesday registered their sharpest declines in three months after a squeeze on hedge funds holding short positions in the social-media darlings.

On Thursday, MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets rose 0.31% to 654.5, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.99%, the S&P 500 gained 0.98% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.5%. Stocks in Europe closed little changed as countries grappled with new variants of the coronavirus amid extended lockdowns that weigh on near-term economic growth. The broad FTSEurofirst 300 index added 0.01% to 1,554.45.

The safe-haven U.S. dollar fell in choppy trading and riskier currencies, including the Australian dollar, reversed early losses as stocks rebounded. U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 4% annualized rate in the fourth quarter, in line with economists' forecasts, though for all of 2020 the economy contracted 3.5%, its worst performance since World War Two.

Other data suggested a faster recovery, with a report showing U.S. jobless claims were lower than expected at 847,000, compared with forecasts of 875,000. The unemployment rate declined more quickly than expected at year-end 2020 and the labor force will begin to recover in mid-2021, said Ryan Sweet, head of monetary policy research at Moody's Analytics.

The dollar index fell 0.173%, with the euro up 0.12% to $1.2123. The Japanese yen weakened 0.11% versus the greenback at 104.23 per dollar.

U.S. long-dated Treasury yields rallied from three-week lows. The U.S. government sold $62 billion in U.S. seven-year Treasury notes in a well-bid auction. "The Treasury market is operating under the assumption that we will be hitting a soft patch here in the first quarter," said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree. "The numbers are kind of being ignored," he said.

Oil prices fell slightly on concerns that delays to vaccine rollouts and fresh travel curbs to prevent new coronavirus outbreaks will depress demand. But that was offset by the impact of a weaker dollar and big U.S. crude inventory drawdown. Brent crude futures settled down 28 cents at $55.53 a barrel. U.S. crude futures fell 51 cents to settle at $53.34 a barrel.

Silver prices rose about 7% as the dollar weakened, making the metal cheaper for buyers outside the United States. Some traders covered short positions on speculation of a GameStop-like squeeze driven by retail investors. Calls to drive silver prices higher by buying shares in silver miners and exchange traded funds circulated on social media.

Spot gold prices fell 0.06% to $1,842.96 an ounce. U.S. gold futures settled 0.4% lower at $1,837.90.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. judge allows extradition of two men accused of aiding Ghosn escape

A federal judge in Boston on Thursday rejected a last-ditch effort by two men to avoid being extradited to Japan to face charges they helped former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee the country.The ruling by U.S. District Judge...

Novavax says COVID-19 vaccine is 89.3% effective in UK trial, less in South Africa

Novavax Inc said on Thursday its coronavirus vaccine was 89.3 effective in preventing COVID-19 in a trial conducted in the United Kingdom, and was nearly as effective in protecting against the more highly contagious variant first discovered...

Pakistan court orders release of Islamist convicted of beheading U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl

Pakistans Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of an Islamist convicted of beheading U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl, a decision that has left his family in complete shock, lawyers said. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called t...

ANALYSIS-Biden's climate change orders fast and furious, but lasting change will be harder

U.S. President Joe Biden made quick work signing a slew of sweeping executive orders targeting climate change that ranged from freezing federal oil and gas leasing to eliminating the fossil fuel industrys lucrative subsidies.But making thes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021