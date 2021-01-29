Left Menu

Visa profit beats estimate as payment volumes rebound

Visa Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, as a surge in online spending helped drive a recovery in payment volumes from the coronavirus-induced slump. The world's largest payment processor said total spending rose 5% on a constant dollar basis from a year earlier, after dropping 10% in the previous quarter, as customers staying at home due to the health crisis shopped more on the web.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 03:41 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 03:41 IST
Visa profit beats estimate as payment volumes rebound

Visa Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, as a surge in online spending helped drive a recovery in payment volumes from the coronavirus-induced slump.

The world's largest payment processor said total spending rose 5% on a constant dollar basis from a year earlier, after dropping 10% in the previous quarter, as customers staying at home due to the health crisis shopped more on the web. "We saw sustained strength of debit and eCommerce volumes as well as resilient domestic spending in most countries," Chief Executive Officer Alfred Kelly Jr said.

Visa's shares were up 1.2% in extended trading as the company said the number of processed transactions rose 4% and that it approved a new $8 billion share buyback program. But cross-border volume slumped 21% as the pandemic continued to hurt travel demand, with volumes excluding transactions within Europe crashing 33%.

The resurgence of infections in several countries led to border closures, which mainly impacted card-present spending, Visa said. A card-present transaction is one in which a customer physically swipes a card to make a payment. Visa also did not provide a forecast for full-year 2021 due to the COVID-19 crisis.

However, its peers Mastercard Inc and American Express Co said earlier they expect a near-term uptick in business as easing lockdowns and improved vaccination efforts boost travel. Visa reported a net income of 1.42 per Class A share for the first quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.28 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's net revenue fell 6% to $5.69 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. judge allows extradition of two men accused of aiding Ghosn escape

A federal judge in Boston on Thursday rejected a last-ditch effort by two men to avoid being extradited to Japan to face charges they helped former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee the country.The ruling by U.S. District Judge...

Novavax says COVID-19 vaccine is 89.3% effective in UK trial, less in South Africa

Novavax Inc said on Thursday its coronavirus vaccine was 89.3 effective in preventing COVID-19 in a trial conducted in the United Kingdom, and was nearly as effective in protecting against the more highly contagious variant first discovered...

Pakistan court orders release of Islamist convicted of beheading U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl

Pakistans Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of an Islamist convicted of beheading U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl, a decision that has left his family in complete shock, lawyers said. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called t...

ANALYSIS-Biden's climate change orders fast and furious, but lasting change will be harder

U.S. President Joe Biden made quick work signing a slew of sweeping executive orders targeting climate change that ranged from freezing federal oil and gas leasing to eliminating the fossil fuel industrys lucrative subsidies.But making thes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021