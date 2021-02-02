Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets extend gains as sentiment improves on outlook

Asian stock markets extended gains on Tuesday on increased optimism about stimulus packages and global economic recovery, while retail investors retreated from GameStop and their new-found interest in silver. MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 1.25% mid-morning, building on Monday's rise.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 07:59 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 07:59 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets extend gains as sentiment improves on outlook

Asian stock markets extended gains on Tuesday on increased optimism about stimulus packages and global economic recovery, while retail investors retreated from GameStop and their new-found interest in silver.

MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 1.25% mid-morning, building on Monday's rise. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and China's benchmark CSI300 Index opened 1.7% and 0.33% higher, respectively. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.67%. Markets were buoyant ahead of negotiations Tuesday between U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican senators on a new COVID support bill. The GOP's $618bn stimulus plan released early Monday was about a third the size of the President's proposal. Top Democrats later on Monday filed a joint $1.9 trillion budget measure in a step toward bypassing Republicans.

"The debate (around the stimulus package) will be really interesting. Markets will follow it," said Kyle Rodda, market analyst at IG. "(but) markets have been pricing in that a stimulus pacakge will be put in place in the future." Australia's S&P/ASX 200 benchmark added a further 1.23%, as the country's central bank is expected to maintain its current policy setting when it releases the results of its Tuesday board meeting at 3:30am GMT.

South Korea's KOSPI also gained, adding 2.3%, as the country's ruling party readies another round of COVID-19 cash handouts and an extra budget. Institutional investors are still digesting the retail trading frenzy that has boosted GameStop Corp and other so-called meme stocks in recent sessions against their financial fundamentals.

Spot silver prices eased on Tuesday, falling more than 1% to $28.30 in early trade, as some of the feverish retail-trader driven interest in the precious metal cooled. On Monday, amateur investors who have been organizing on social media sites like Reddit and Twitter, set their sights on silver, driving up mining stocks around the world and sending precious metals dealers scrambling for bars and coins to meet demand.

Spot gold rose 0.12% to $1,862.36 per ounce Tuesday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.04% to settle at $1,860.1 per ounce. Brent crude was up 0.75% at $56.77 a barrel. U.S. crude recorded the same gain to $53.96 on Tuesday morning as falling inventories and rising fuel demand due to a massive snow storm in the Northeast United States propped up prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden, Harris meet 10 Republican senators on USD 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have held a meeting with 10 Republican senators to discuss the USD 1.9 trillion relief package for Americans affected by COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed over 443,000 lives and infec...

CPI(M), BSP, TMC give suspension notices in RS to discuss farmers' issues

Communist Party of India Marxist, Bahujan Samaj Party BSP, Trinamool Congress TMC and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK MPs on Tuesday gave suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss farmers issues. The Rajya Sabha w...

Sanjay Raut to visit Singhu, Ghazipur borders to meet protesting farmers

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut will visit Singhu and Ghazipur borders on Tuesday to meet the farmers protesting central farm laws. This comes a week after the farmers tractor rally on Republic Day turned violent in the nati...

Tennis-Djokovic down to business as Thiem bungles Italian job

Novak Djokovic kicked off his 2021 season in style on his favourite Rod Laver Arena court with a clinical 7-5 7-5 win over Canadian talent Denis Shapovalov in the ATP Cup on Tuesday. Leading Serbias title defence in the team-based event, Dj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021