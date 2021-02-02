Left Menu

Michelin to hike tyre prices in India by 8 per cent from March

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 14:19 IST
Michelin to hike tyre prices in India by 8 per cent from March
Representative image

French tyre major Michelin on Tuesday said it will increase tyre prices in India by 8 percent from next month in order to offset the impact of rise in input costs.

Michelin in the Africa India and Middle East region will increase its tire prices by up to 8 percent across all segments, the company said in a statement.

The price revision addresses the increase of raw material cost, natural rubber in particular, global transportation cost and other market factors, it added.

''This increase is effective March 2021 and is applicable to all Michelin group brands,'' the tyre maker said.

Michelin caters to all major segments, including passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, in the country.

Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 170 countries, has more than 1,27,000 employees and operates 69 tyre production facilities which together produced around 200 million tyres in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thai Amata to slow investment in $1 bln Myanmar industrial zone after coup

Thai industrial estate developer, Amata Corporation Pcl on Tuesday said it was slowing down investment to an industrial complex in Myanmars largest city, Yangon, over worries of foreign sanctions and unrest following a coup. We have to slow...

JK Tyre join hands with NATRAX to develop test track in Pithampur

JK Tyre Industries on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with National Automotive Test Tracks NATRAX to develop a test track at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh.The company has inked a memorandum of understanding MoU with NATRAX towards the devel...

Latest sero survey shows 56.13 pc people in Delhi have antibodies against coronavirus: Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Latest sero survey shows 56.13 pc people in Delhi have antibodies against coronavirus Health Minister Satyendar Jain....

Mumbai, Feb 2, (PTI) Money Market Operations as on February 01, 2021

Money Market Operations as on February 01, 2021 Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent VOLUME WeightedMONEY MARKET ONE LEG Average Rate RangeA. Overnight Segment 4,37,169.60 3.20 1.00-5.30 I. Call Money 8,858.87 3.21 1.90-3.55 II. Triparty Repo ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021