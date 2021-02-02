Left Menu

Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 17:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as its e-commerce business benefited from a switch to online shopping triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue rose 37% to 221.08 billion yuan ($34.24 billion) in the three months ended Dec. 31, above estimates of 214.38 billion yuan, according IBES data from Refinitiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

