Left Menu

EU regulators may intervene as retail share trading rockets

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-02-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 20:00 IST
EU regulators may intervene as retail share trading rockets

Regulators in the European Union may intervene following a surge in online share trading by retail investors since restrictions to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic were introduced, the bloc's securities watchdog said on Thursday.

"We are closely monitoring these new developments and assessing whether any further supervisory actions are needed," Steven Maijoor, chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority told an Afore Consulting webinar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Headless body of woman found on Bhubaneswar outskirts

The headless body of anunidentified middle-aged woman was found on the outskirts ofBhubaneswar on Thursday, police said.The incident comes barely a week after the mysteriousdeath of a student of a university here.Locals spotted the body bes...

Rugby-Brex debuts as Italy name Six Nations team to face France

Juan Ignacio Brex will make his debut at inside centre for Italy as coach Franco Smith named his team on Thursday to face France in their Six Nations opener in Rome. Argentine-born Brex, who has represented Argentina at several levels but n...

ED raid in Keventer office in city

Officials of the EnforcementDirectorateED on Thursday raided the city office of Keventerregarding the share transfer of Metro Dairy by West Bengalgovernment to the private firm.The ED officials conducted raids at the companysoffice at Majhe...

Tata Power Q3 profit up 22 pc at Rs 318 cr

Tata Power on Thursday posted over 22 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 318.41 crore for December quarter 2020-21, mainly on the back of higher revenues.The net profit in the year-ago period was Rs 260.10 crore, Tata Power said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021