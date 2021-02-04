Coastal shipping will lead to better connectivity: Mandaviya

The Indo-Bangladesh Protocol onInland Water Transit and Trade will improve trade between thetwo countries and promote better connectivity with otherneighbouring countries, Union Minister of State for Ports andShipping Mansukh Mandaviya said on THursday.

The union minister in his message to Bengal Chamber ofCommerce and Industry on the occasion of shipping andlogistics conclave, said that the protocol route is beingoperationalised.

Movement of goods between the north east and Bhutanusing Chittagong port through National Waterways(NW)-2 hasbeen tested. The Indo-Bangladesh protocol route will use NW-1and NW-2 on the Indian side.

In the coming days this waterway will connect landlocked countries like Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar to smoothentrade, Mandaviya said.

Sittwe Port in Myanmar has been developed for greaterconnectivity for goods and cargo movement, he added.

Meanwhile, Inland Waterways of India chairperson AmitaPrasad wondered why huge trucks ply for Indian Oil and otherrefiners for carrying cargo between Haldia and Kolkata and notuse waterways.

