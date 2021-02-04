Left Menu

Coastal shipping will lead to better connectivity: Mandaviya

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-02-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 20:43 IST
Coastal shipping will lead to better connectivity: Mandaviya

The Indo-Bangladesh Protocol onInland Water Transit and Trade will improve trade between thetwo countries and promote better connectivity with otherneighbouring countries, Union Minister of State for Ports andShipping Mansukh Mandaviya said on THursday.

The union minister in his message to Bengal Chamber ofCommerce and Industry on the occasion of shipping andlogistics conclave, said that the protocol route is beingoperationalised.

Movement of goods between the north east and Bhutanusing Chittagong port through National Waterways(NW)-2 hasbeen tested. The Indo-Bangladesh protocol route will use NW-1and NW-2 on the Indian side.

In the coming days this waterway will connect landlocked countries like Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar to smoothentrade, Mandaviya said.

Sittwe Port in Myanmar has been developed for greaterconnectivity for goods and cargo movement, he added.

Meanwhile, Inland Waterways of India chairperson AmitaPrasad wondered why huge trucks ply for Indian Oil and otherrefiners for carrying cargo between Haldia and Kolkata and notuse waterways.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt should repeal `black laws', not brand farmers 'terrorists': Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday met the family of the man who died during the January 26 protests in Delhi and said the government should repeal the new agri-marketing laws instead of branding farmers terrorists and their ...

Rugby-Brex debuts as Italy name Six Nations team to face France

Juan Ignacio Brex will make his debut at inside centre for Italy as coach Franco Smith named his team on Thursday to face France in their Six Nations opener in Rome. Argentine-born Brex, who has represented Argentina at several levels but n...

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby foods -report

U.S. congressional investigators found dangerous levels of toxic heavy metals in certain baby foods that could cause neurological damage, a House Oversight subcommittee said in a report released on Thursday.The panel examined baby foods mad...

Delhi Police Commissioner meets Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday had a meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava, ahead of the chakka jam announced by farmer unions protesting against the three agri laws at Delhis borders, sources said.Shrivastava is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021