Sun Pharma recalls 36,275 cartons of testosterone injection in the US for labelling error

Sun Pharma recalls 36,275 cartons of testosterone injection in the US for labelling errorPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 12:38 IST
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is recalling 36,275 cartons of a drug used to treat low testosterone levels in the US market for incorrect labelling.
The US arm of the domestic pharma major is recalling Testosterone Cypionate Injection in the American market, according to the latest enforcement report of the US Food and Drug Administration.
The affected lot of the intramuscular injections was manufactured by the drug maker in India and distributed in the US by Princeton, New Jersey-based Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc, it said.
Elaborating on the reasons for the Class III recall, the USFDA said: ''Incorrect Labelling: Incorrect lot number on secondary packaging.'' As per the USFDA, a class III recall is initiated in a ''situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences''.
The company initiated the nationwide recall on January 11, 2021.
Last year in October, Sun Pharma had recalled 747 bottles of generic diabetes drug in the US due to the possibility of the affected lot containing cancer-causing nitrosodimethylamine above the acceptable intake limit.
The company had recalled RIOMET ER (metformin hydrochloride for extended-release oral suspension) due to deviation from the current good manufacturing practices -- detection of N-nitrosodimethylamine impurity in finished drug product.
The US, the world's largest pharmaceuticals market, is also the biggest market for Mumbai-based Sun Pharma. The company has presence in the country since 1996 with a focus on generics, branded generics and over-the-counter (OTC) products.
ALSO READ
Brazil President thanks India for 'Sanjeevni Booti' against Covid; PM Modi says will continue to partner on healthcare
16 trains to Delhi delayed as thick fog engulfs north India
US applauds 'true friend' India for gifting COVID-19 vaccine to several countries
Self Storage India to launch first of four new NCR facilities on 1st February 2021
First defeat for Indian women's hockey team on tour of Argentina