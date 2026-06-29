Dollar's Dramatic Surge: Fed Policies and Global Tensions Drive Market Dynamics

The Dollar Was Headed For Its Biggest Monthly Gain In Nearly A Year On Monday

The U.S. dollar is on track for its largest monthly increase seen in nearly a year, fueled by looming rate hikes and economic growth optimism. Investors are watching closely as tensions unfold in the Gulf, following a series of exchanges between the U.S. and Iran over recent days. The ceasefire agreement has brought caution to markets, contributing to rising oil prices.

The dollar index, a measure of the U.S. currency against a basket of six others, remains strong near its recent 13-month peak. As inflation pressures mount and new Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh delivers a surprisingly hawkish tone, markets are adjusting expectations away from anticipated rate cuts. An AI-driven surge in U.S. equities has further accelerated capital flows into the dollar.

Focus this week will be on the ECB forum and the forthcoming U.S. employment report. These events are expected to clarify the likelihood of further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Globally, fluctuations in major currencies, including the yen and pound, continue as geopolitical and economic uncertainties persist.