Andy Burnham, the Labour Member of Parliament poised to succeed Keir Starmer as the British Prime Minister, made significant declarations on Monday. He proposed a government that would empower local regions with greater public control over essential services, including water.

In his inaugural speech in Manchester since his return to Westminster, Burnham underscored the necessity for stronger oversight to enhance accountability and outcomes in vital sectors. His vision is part of a broader initiative to rebalance the country's economic landscape.

Furthermore, Burnham pledged the Labour Party's support for establishing 'good growth funds' to back local priorities and extend economic opportunities beyond London. He is currently the sole declared candidate to take over from Starmer and could potentially assume the prime ministerial role next month.