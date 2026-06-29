Rajasthan and Haryana Break Three-Decade Impasse with Historic Yamuna Water Agreement

In a momentous development, the states of Rajasthan and Haryana have inked a groundbreaking Yamuna Water Agreement in New Delhi, bringing to a close a 30-year-long stalemate. The agreement heralds the commencement of a Rs 34,102 crore water infrastructure project poised to revolutionize Rajasthan's water distribution framework. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini were among the key dignitaries present at the signing ceremony, alongside senior officials from both state governments and the Centre.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma hailed the accord as a cornerstone of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision, emphasizing its focus on water security as central to national progress. "Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, there has been a transformative shift towards prioritizing water conservation and management through inter-state collaboration," Sharma stated. He expressed gratitude to Home Minister Amit Shah for his pivotal role in mediating the dialogue that culminated in this historic resolution.

The agreement, branded a historic success by Sharma, underscores the importance of water as a catalyst for development. As part of the project, Rajasthan aims to transport its sanctioned 577 million cubic metres of Yamuna water from Haryana to Churu district, through an extensive underground pipeline. This initiative is expected not only to secure water availability but also to drive agricultural and industrial growth. A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will manage the project, ensuring its seamless execution and long-term impact.