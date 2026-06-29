Indo-French MoU to Revolutionize Luxury Collaboration

In a landmark move, the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) has revealed plans to enter a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the esteemed Comite Colbert. The initiative is designed to bolster collaboration in the realms of luxury, craftsmanship, and cultural exchange between India and France.

The formal signing of this MoU is scheduled for July 2026 in Paris, coinciding with India's New Script on Luxury, Craft, and Culture—a strategic program uniting leaders from various sectors including luxury, culture, fashion, and policy-making from both nations. This collaboration underscores the increasing prominence of India's luxury market on the global stage.

Highlighting the significance of this agreement, Benedicte Epinay, President & CEO of Comite Colbert, expressed a vision for fostering dialogue and long-term partnerships between French luxury houses and India's vibrant creative sector. Meanwhile, IFCCI's Director General, Payal S. Kanwar, emphasized the shared ambitions for structured growth and cultural exchange that this association promises to bring to the luxury sector.