Left Menu

Euro swaps trading in London slumps after Brexit

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-02-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 15:22 IST
Euro swaps trading in London slumps after Brexit

Trading in euro-denominated swaps has fallen sharply in London since Brexit, with volumes moving to New York, Amsterdam and Paris, financial data company IHS Markit said on Thursday. EU platforms accounted for a quarter of the euro swaps market in January, up from just 10% in July last year, IHS Markit said.

Over the same period, trading in London fell from just under 40% to just over 10%, while trading on U.S. platforms doubled to 20% of the total euro swaps market, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MRF reports two-fold increase in net profit to Rs 521 cr in Q3

Tyre major MRF on Thursday reported over two-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 520.54 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.The company had reported a net profit of Rs 241.32 crore for the October-December period in 2...

BharatPe raises $108 mn in funding

Fintech major BharatPe on Thursday said it has raised USD 108 million over Rs 786 crore in funding, led by existing investor Coatue Management, at a valuation of USD 900 million over Rs 6,551 crore.The company has raised USD 90 million in p...

Gaza burn victims get 3D-printer face masks made close to home

Ahmed Al-Natour was working at his Gaza market shoe stall when a fire started in a nearby bakery and swept through a crowd of shoppers last March.Twenty-five people were killed and Natour, 34, suffered severe burns to his face and other par...

Bengal polls to be fought between Modi's "Vikas" and Mamata's "Vinash" models: Shah

Branding West BengalChief Minister Mamata Banerjee a failed administrator, UnionHome Minister Amit Shah Thursday said the upcoming assemblyelections in the state will be a contest between NarendraModis development model and her destruction ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021