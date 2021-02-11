Euro swaps trading in London slumps after Brexit

Euro swaps trading in London slumps after BrexitReuters | London | Updated: 11-02-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 15:22 IST
Trading in euro-denominated swaps has fallen sharply in London since Brexit, with volumes moving to New York, Amsterdam and Paris, financial data company IHS Markit said on Thursday. EU platforms accounted for a quarter of the euro swaps market in January, up from just 10% in July last year, IHS Markit said.
Over the same period, trading in London fell from just under 40% to just over 10%, while trading on U.S. platforms doubled to 20% of the total euro swaps market, it added.
