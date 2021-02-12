Left Menu

ASML, L'Oreal guide European shares to three-week highs

European shares reversed earlier losses to close higher on Friday, led by ASML and L'Oreal, although a dip in Volkswagen weighed on Germany's main index. The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.6% at a three-week high for a second straight week of gains.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 22:33 IST
ASML, L'Oreal guide European shares to three-week highs

European shares reversed earlier losses to close higher on Friday, led by ASML and L'Oreal, although a dip in Volkswagen weighed on Germany's main index.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.6% at a three-week high for a second straight week of gains. ASML Holding NV rose 3% after the Dutch equipment maker said the chip shortages slowing car production were a symptom of a broader increase in demand.

The world's biggest cosmetics group L'Oreal hit a three-month high after forecasting a strong rebound in makeup sales. Germany's DAX underperformed, ending flat as carmaker Volkswagen slipped 0.7% after the company said deliveries slid in January.

Gains in Spain's IBEX were capped after data showed consumer prices rising slightly below expectations in January. ING Groep NV jumped 6.7% after the largest Dutch bank reported better-than-expected quarterly pre-tax earnings of 1.05 billion euros ($1.27 billion).

Analysts expect growth in corporate earnings this year, driven by stimulus-induced liquidity, but are wary of next year as the measures may start to fade. Market participants were hopeful that a proposed $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus bill would be passed soon by lawmakers, with a stalling recovery in the U.S. labour market strengthening the case for it.

"We're still not out of the woods...and the market is potentially overdue a reckoning," said Connor Campbell, analyst at spreadbetter Spreadex. "Once the (U.S. stimulus) package has been implemented, it will be interesting to see how markets will behave, as they will no longer have this big thing to cling on to."

The STOXX 600 is about 5% away from its peak of February 2020 after rallying 50% since a crash in March, aided by historic monetary and fiscal stimulus and the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. "We believe a hospitalization rate low enough to enable sustainable reopening and economic recovery can be achieved by April in the U.S. and by June in Europe," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Britain's coronavirus-ravaged economy shrank 9.9% in 2020, the biggest annual fall in output since modern records began, but it avoided heading back towards recession at the end of last year, data showed. London's FTSE 100 index erased early losses to rise 0.9% with healthcare stocks in the lead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

Arabesque hires HSBC's Klier to head ESG data, advisory and research

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden: Governors and mayors need USD 350 billion to fight COVID

President Joe Biden met with a bipartisan group of governors and mayors at the White House on Friday as part of his push to give financial relief from the coronavirus pandemic to state and local governments a clear source of division with ...

5 killed in firing at Rohtak's wrestling venue in Haryana

Five persons were killed and two others injured in a firing incident at a wrestling venue adjacent to a private college in Haryanas Rohtak on Friday evening, police said.Among the injured, two were stated to be in a critical condition, they...

Algeria's president returns home after hospitalization in Germany

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune returned home after hospital treatment in Germany for complications in his foot resulting from a coronavirus infection, state TV reported on Friday.Tebboune, 75, flew to Germany in early January to un...

Trump lawyers decry impeachment case as political vengeance

Lawyers for Donald Trump opened his impeachment defense Friday by strenuously denying he played any role in inciting the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, blasting the case against him as politically motivated hatred and part of a yearslong ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021