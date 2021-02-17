Australia's second-largest city comes out of 3rd lockdown

Left Menu

Melbourne, Australias second-largest city, will relax its third lockdown on Wednesday after authorities contained the spread of a COVID-19 cluster centered on hotel quarantine.The Victoria state government has yet to say whether spectators will be allowed to return to the Australian Open tennis tournament under the same conditions as before the five-day lockdown.Health authorities will soon settle on a final crowd figure for the final days of the tournament, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said.Well finish up with crowds at lots of different places, Andrews said.

Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city, will relax its third lockdown on Wednesday after authorities contained the spread of a COVID-19 cluster centered on hotel quarantine.

The Victoria state government has yet to say whether spectators will be allowed to return to the Australian Open tennis tournament under the same conditions as before the five-day lockdown.

Health authorities will soon settle on a final crowd figure for the final days of the tournament, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said.

“We'll finish up with crowds at lots of different places,” Andrews said. “We'll finish up with people being able to move freely because this short and sharp circuit-breaker has worked.” The government has also not yet said when flights will resume.

The lockdown has been enforced across Victoria, a population of 6.5 million people, to prevent the virus spreading from the state capital.

Most restrictions will be lifted from 11:59 p.m. after no new infection was detected in the latest 24-hour period, Andrews said.

Schools and businesses will reopen.

But people will still be required to wear masks and visitors to homes will be limited to five people until Feb. 26 when the last of the state's 25 active COVID-19 cases will no longer be infectious.

All cases have been traced to a Melbourne airport hotel where travelers are quarantined for 14 days on arrival from overseas. Businesses complained that the lockdown, announced only hours before it took effect at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, disrupted Chinese New Year and Valentine's Day festivities.

All tennis spectators were ejected from Melbourne Park at 11:30 p.m. so that they had time to get home before the stay-home order took effect. Many booed as they left. The Australian Open has continued without spectators since.

Andrews would not guarantee that there would be no further lockdowns announced at short notice.

“I'm not prepared to pretend to the Victorian community that this is over,” Andrews said.

Melbourne emerged from a 111-day lockdown in October following a fresh wave of infections that peaked at 725 cases a day. It was largely blamed on lax infection control procedures at two Melbourne quarantine hotels.

At the time, the rest of Australia was relaxing restrictions due to low case numbers after an initial nationwide lockdown.

