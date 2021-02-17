Left Menu

Singer Gajendra Verma redefined love in a unique way; checkout 'Summary - A musical series' to find the answers

Singer Gajendra Verma has been creating an immense buzz with his latest musical series titled Summary comprising of five amazing songs released over Valentine's week. What's unique about the series is that it is based on one story spread across five songs. With the release of every song from the series, fans were anticipated to witness what happens next!

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 18:48 IST
Singer Gajendra Verma redefined love in a unique way; checkout 'Summary - A musical series' to find the answers
Singer Gajendra Verma . Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI/ThePRTree): Singer Gajendra Verma has been creating an immense buzz with his latest musical series titled Summary comprising of five amazing songs released over Valentine's week. What's unique about the series is that it is based on one story spread across five songs. With the release of every song from the series, fans were anticipated to witness what happens next! Gajendra whose name is synonymous with love and romance revealed the entire thought process behind making one its kind musical series. He says, "I am personally very romantic at heart. I honestly wanted to put across a story that resonates with my journey. Director Vikram Singh and I wanted to do justice to the story. Hence, decided to make five songs instead of one and share the story in a very beautiful way".

He adds, "The response so far has been crazy. Every song has got its fanbase. I am glad to have come up with something that connects well with my audience. The summary is very close to my heart as it showcases me as a person. I hope people who haven't watched it yet too love it". Falling in love to winning the love is comprehensively explained through "Summary" - It's a crisp musical love story narrated through 5 songs. The journey of Summary began on 1st of February with Mushkil Badi' followed by 'Kitna Maza Aayega' released on 4th Feb, 'Ratjage' on 8th Feb, Pehla Pyar on 11th Feb and the last song of the musical series titled 'Aaj Phir Se' was released on the Valentine's Day. Shot in the beautiful city of Turkey, Summary is all about redefining love and life also starring Manasi Moghe.

Backed by Virtual Planet Music, the entire series has struck chords with the masses on multiple levels. From making videos on social media to trending them on YouTube, Fans have showered love and appreciation for the series and Gajendra in large numbers. This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RINL can take up real-estate development on over 7K acres of Vizag steel plant's unused land instead of selling it:CM

Visakhapatnam, Feb 17 PTI Andhra Pradesh ChiefMinister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday suggested that theRashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited could take up real-estatedevelopment on over 7,000 acres of unused land belonging tothe Visakhapatnam ...

British queen's husband, Prince Philip, admitted to hospital

Britains 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.The palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesd...

Foreign envoys visit historic Hazratbal shrine in J-K

A delegation of 24 envoys visited the historic Hazratbal shrine on the banks of Dal Lake on Wednesday on the first day of their visit to Jammu and Kashmir to take a first-hand account of the situation in newly-carved union territory.The shr...

Whole ecosystem approach needed to enhance competitiveness: CUTS International

Research firm CUTS International on Wednesday said the whole ecosystem approach is required to plan and successfully implement measures aimed at enhancing competitiveness and inclusivity of growth in the country.CUTS International Secretary...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021