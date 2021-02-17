Singer Gajendra Verma redefined love in a unique way; checkout 'Summary - A musical series' to find the answers

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI/ThePRTree): Singer Gajendra Verma has been creating an immense buzz with his latest musical series titled Summary comprising of five amazing songs released over Valentine's week. What's unique about the series is that it is based on one story spread across five songs. With the release of every song from the series, fans were anticipated to witness what happens next! Gajendra whose name is synonymous with love and romance revealed the entire thought process behind making one its kind musical series. He says, "I am personally very romantic at heart. I honestly wanted to put across a story that resonates with my journey. Director Vikram Singh and I wanted to do justice to the story. Hence, decided to make five songs instead of one and share the story in a very beautiful way".

He adds, "The response so far has been crazy. Every song has got its fanbase. I am glad to have come up with something that connects well with my audience. The summary is very close to my heart as it showcases me as a person. I hope people who haven't watched it yet too love it". Falling in love to winning the love is comprehensively explained through "Summary" - It's a crisp musical love story narrated through 5 songs. The journey of Summary began on 1st of February with Mushkil Badi' followed by 'Kitna Maza Aayega' released on 4th Feb, 'Ratjage' on 8th Feb, Pehla Pyar on 11th Feb and the last song of the musical series titled 'Aaj Phir Se' was released on the Valentine's Day. Shot in the beautiful city of Turkey, Summary is all about redefining love and life also starring Manasi Moghe.

Backed by Virtual Planet Music, the entire series has struck chords with the masses on multiple levels. From making videos on social media to trending them on YouTube, Fans have showered love and appreciation for the series and Gajendra in large numbers.

