Left Menu

Euro zone bonds' reflation sell-off stalls; focus on ECB minutes

Lenk said minutes from the Federal Reserve, in which the U.S. central bank displayed willingness to steer past coming inflation, may have "led to some rethinking of market participants that the inflation trade has run a little too far." The focus was on the European Central Bank's January meeting accounts, where policymakers highlighted inflation is still distant from the bank's target and a strong euro posed additional danger, while they were more sanguine about a rise in bond yields given borrowing costs remain low.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 19:05 IST
Euro zone bonds' reflation sell-off stalls; focus on ECB minutes

Euro zone bonds showed further signs of stabilisation on Thursday, with German yields edging up slightly after a hefty sell-off earlier in the week driven by expectations of rising inflation. Expectations of economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and extraordinary fiscal stimulus in the United States caused a surge in global bond yields led by U.S. Treasuries in recent sessions.

But, with stock markets weakening on Wednesday, the sell-off showed signs of a pause. In the euro zone, after rising 11 basis points in three sessions to its highest since June 2020, Germany's 10-year Bund yield dipped 1 basis point on Wednesday. On Thursday, its yield was up less than 2 basis points to -0.35% at 1258 GMT.

Christian Lenk, rates strategist at DZ Bank, said the pause in the sell-off showed "some kind of exhaustion" with the reflation trade for the time being, although he expects the trade to hold up in the longer term. Lenk said minutes from the Federal Reserve, in which the U.S. central bank displayed willingness to steer past coming inflation, may have "led to some rethinking of market participants that the inflation trade has run a little too far."

The focus was on the European Central Bank's January meeting accounts, where policymakers highlighted inflation is still distant from the bank's target and a strong euro posed additional danger, while they were more sanguine about a rise in bond yields given borrowing costs remain low. But with these factors all previously flagged, the minutes had little market impact as expected.

At its meeting in January the ECB kept its policy rate and stimulus package unchecked, but its messaging had been perceived as hawkish, causing a big sell-off in Southern European bonds. Governing Council member Klaas Knot said afterwards that the ECB was ready to cut its deposit rate further below zero if necessary to keep its inflation target in sight.

The euro rose to its highest since 2018 above $1.23 in early January. It has eased since to around $1.208 currently, but is still up 8% since the start of 2020. In the primary market, Spain raised 5.11 billion euros ($6.17 billion) via an auction of bonds due between 2024 and 2040, while France raised over 10 billion euros from the sale of bonds due between 2024 and 2029, and held a separate auction for inflation-linked bonds.[ ($1 = 0.8277 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sidhi bus accident: Chouhan says guilty will be punished

A day after suspending fourofficials in the wake of the Sidhi bus accident, MadhyaPradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday saidthose responsible for the tragedy, which claimed 51 lives,will be punished.Chouhan on Wednesday n...

Correcting historical mistake of neglecting Assam, says Modi, gifts bouquet of projects worth 10K crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modiasserted on Thursday he is correcting the historical mistakecommitted by governments since Independence of neglectingAssam, as he gifted a bouquet of development projects worthabout Rs 10,000 crore to the state a...

Details of crop sown should be registered by farmers: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the details of the crop sown in every acre should be registered by farmers on the Meri Fasal - Mera Byora portal. Besides this, the details of patches of land lying vacant sho...

Power restored to many in Texas, but freezing temperatures remain

Hundreds of thousands of homes in Texas are facing a fourth day without heat on Thursday after utilities made some progress restoring power and the winter storm that crippled the electrical grid moved out of the state. The crisis that has g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021