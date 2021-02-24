Left Menu

Paresh Patel's self-made success story with "The Faster"

Paresh Gandalal Patel, a successful businessman of Mehsana, is planning to establish his franchise "The Faster" all over India. Born in 1976, Paresh Gandalal Patel worked hard to become a man to be looked upon.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 13:15 IST
Paresh Patel's self-made success story with "The Faster"
Paresh Patel. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI/ThePRTree): Paresh Gandalal Patel, a successful businessman of Mehsana, is planning to establish his franchise "The Faster" all over India. Born in 1976, Paresh Gandalal Patel worked hard to become a man to be looked upon. Starting on his journey with agriculture in 1976, he established a firm ground as he researched more about his field of interest.

He went on to start another start-up of his in 1996 with "Milan Sales Corporation" which indulged in PVC pipes and other Pipe projects and went on to become a well-established pipe dealer and distributor. His establishment deals with all kinds of pipes such as construction pipes as well as agricultural pipes and even provides materials for Rainwater harvesting systems. He installed Milan Group of companies in 2002, setting up a firm ground in agricultural manufacturing. With his experience and knowledge, He incorporated them both and managed to take his companies forward. His firms are known for their trading and distribution in a high-quality assortment of PVC Pipes, Column Pipe, AC Pressure Pipe, Corrugated sheets etc.

He is known to provide only a qualitative range of products as per the global standards. He has taken his firms making them attain a dynamic position in the sector. Ankur, Raksha and Supreme are his best-known products. Continuing to rule the areas around pipes and agricultural manufacturing, he fueled the Pipe trading and manufacturing business from 2016 to 2018. After good crucial years and the successful establishment of his several companies, He started yet another startup called "The Faster". Residing as the director of this very firm, The Faster is a cycle Franchise Business.

He has established around 23 Franchise stores at present, creating chaos in the cycle industry, he aims to open at least 125 stores in Gujarat. With a plan of opening fresh stores in Rajasthan and Maharashtra, he will soon be making his firm reach different parts of the country. "The Faster" is planning to take part in the international cycle expo, where around 40 countries are taking part in. With a plan of opening around 500 plus Franchises and starting manufacturing authentic original cycles. Paresh Patel cycles are the new in, in the market taking over the world, The faster brand is no doubt reaching faster rise. A self-made success story that is as inspiring with all of his hard work, Paresh Gandalal Patel is the man of the hour.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India dispatches first batch of six lakh COVID vaccine doses to Ghana

India on Wednesday dispatched the first batch of six lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to the African country of Ghana under the COVAX facility in collaboration with the UNICEF, which aims to cover 92 countries under the initiative.The doses are ...

North-South row: Adityanath accuses Rahul Gandhi of playing divisive politics

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday targeted Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi over a recent speech comparing politics in north and south India and said that the opposition leader was playing divisive politics.I ...

Chinese court orders man to pay ex-wife $7,700 for five years of housework

A Chinese court has ordered a man to pay his former wife 50,000 yuan 7,700 as compensation for housework she did during their five-year marriage, state media reported on Wednesday. Under a landmark civil code that seeks to better protect th...

Disproportionate assets: Former I-T officer gets 3-year RI

A special CBI court here has sentenced a retired Income Tax inspector to three years rigorous imprisonment for acquiring assets worth Rs 59.89 lakh which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.After pronouncing the order on Tu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021