Left Menu

Auto iCare raises Rs 2 crore seed funding from consortium of angel investors

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 23:01 IST
Auto iCare raises Rs 2 crore seed funding from consortium of angel investors

Road assistance services provider Auto iCare on Friday said it has raised a seed funding of Rs 2 crore from a consortium of angel investors.

The Mumbai-based start-up plans to utilise the funds in hiring talent, expanding, technology upgrades, and accelerate product development and for deeper penetration in the Indian market, with one-stop roadside assistance solutions, according to a statement.

The app-based platform has also integrated artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled mobile interface for seamless roadside assistance anywhere in the country, said the statement.

Conceptualised in 2015, the start-up has brought over 50,000 local garages and mechanics under one umbrella to provide travellers with assistance within 20 minutes, said the statement.

The firm claims to have two affiliated garages at every 10 km distance.

Auto iCare founder Sagar Joshi said, ''Since our inception, we have witnessed great traction in terms of garage partner acquisitions and we are already generating sizeable revenues. The funds raised will further help us scale rapidly.'' He added that the firm will initially focus on expansion in markets like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan. ''We also intend to start 100 standalone service centres by the end of first quarter of 2021.'' ''The AI-enabled upgrades in the app are the first in our industry. They will provide real-time and accurate information on the nearest garages, service stations, fuel stations and e-vehicle charging hubs to the consumers,'' Joshi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gymnastics-U.S. governing body shocked over death of former coach

USA Gymnastics has expressed shock at the news that former coach John Geddert died by suicide on Thursday aged 63 following charges of human trafficking and sexual assault. Geddert, who had ties to disgraced team doctor Larry Nassar, was ch...

In Texas, Biden brings empathy and White House security official lays out state's mistakes

U.S. President Joe Biden met with volunteers at a food bank, toured a health center and visited an emergency operations facility on Friday to assess recovery efforts from a severe Texas winter storm while an aide blamed state government for...

Czech government tightens lockdown, limits movement to fight COVID surge

The Czech government announced on Friday strict new restrictions limiting peoples movement over the next three weeks and tightening shop and school closures in a bid to slow a fast spread of COVID-19 infections. The country of 10.7 million,...

QUOTES-World reacts to U.S. report on Khashoggi killing

The world reacted to the release on Friday of a U.S. intelligence assessment that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved an operation to capture or kill dissident journalist Jamal KhashoggiOFFICE OF U.S. DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELL...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021