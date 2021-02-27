Left Menu

CESL pitches for Delhi government's shift to electric vehicles

Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), has announced support for the Delhi government's switch to electric vehicles.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 17:04 IST
CESL pitches for Delhi government's shift to electric vehicles
Delhi has a target of 25 per cent EVs for all new vehicle registrations by 2024. Image Credit: ANI

Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), has announced support for the Delhi government's switch to electric vehicles. The Delhi government has mandated all its departments, autonomous bodies, and grantee institutions to shift their existing fleet of hired conventional fuel vehicles to electric variants within six months.

The Delhi EV Policy 2020 says all departments of the government of NCT of Delhi will have to shift their existing hired petrol, diesel and CNG vehicles to electric vehicles via lease model through Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal or through EESL. CESL is a registered body on the e-Marketplace, and provides with ecosystem based services to enable such a system-based conversion.

Mahua Acharya, CEO and Managing Director of CESL, said it is admirable to see the Delhi government take a leadership role in accelerating the adoption of electric mobility. "Taking a system-wide approach is also exactly the way this should be done, and the Delhi Government has indeed gone this way. This shift will do a lot for residents of the NCT area too, addressing air and noise pollution while simultaneously signalling to the market its seriousness around electric mobility," she said.

The adoption of electric vehicles in India is being encouraged by the central government with a target to reach 30 per cent by 2030. Nearly 70 per cent of all commercial cars, 30 per cent of private cars, 40 per cent of buses and 80 per cent of two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales will convert to their electric variants. Delhi has a target of 25 per cent EVs for all new vehicle registrations by 2024.

CESL has taken the lead by deploying 1,500 electric vehicles and over 1,000 charging stations. With the help of the government subsidy, the aim is to reach 10,000 charging stations in three years. CESL says it will take this effort to the next level by rolling out innovative clean energy-based transport solutions as a whole, not just electric cars. It will invest in solutions that lie at the confluence of renewable energy, electric mobility and climate change. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden White House asks "Trump who?" ahead of speech to conservatives

President Joe Bidens White House has made it clear it plans to ignore Donald Trumps speech on Sunday to a conservative conference in Florida, where the former president is expected to go on the attack against his successor.Our focus is cert...

Six states records surge in active COVID-19 cases

As six states - Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat have shown a surge in new cases in the last 24 hours, Indias total active cases count has reached 1,59,590 on Saturday. Indias present active caseload now stand...

Clash of titans: Mumbai City face ATK Mohun Bagan for League Winners Shield

Mumbai City FC will be eyeing three points to finish at the top and grab a spot in the AFC Champions League when they clash with table-toppers ATK Mohun Bagan in the final game of the ISL league stage here on Sunday.The contest at the GMC S...

Army chief compliments Deepak Kumar for entering finals of Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament

Army chief Gen M M Naravane on Saturday complimented Naik Sudedar Deepak Kumar for entering the finals of the 72nd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.Asian silver-winner Kumar 52kg on Friday had stunned Olympic and world...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021