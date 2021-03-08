Left Menu

China, HK stocks fall on worries over policy tightening

China and Hong Kong stocks reversed course to trade lower on Monday as a lower-than-expected 2021 economic growth target from Beijing sparked concerns that Chinese officials could tighten policy to rein in lofty valuations. ** The CSI300 index fell 1.9% to 5,162.22 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.0% to 3,466.51 points.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 10:08 IST
China, HK stocks fall on worries over policy tightening

China and Hong Kong stocks reversed course to trade lower on Monday as a lower-than-expected 2021 economic growth target from Beijing sparked concerns that Chinese officials could tighten policy to rein in lofty valuations.

** The CSI300 index fell 1.9% to 5,162.22 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.0% to 3,466.51 points. ** The Hang Seng index dropped 1.3% to 28,708.93 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.2% to 11,154.90.

** Leading the declines, the CSI300 consumer staples index and the CSI300 healthcare index slumped 3.7% and 3.4%, respectively, while the Hang Seng tech index tumbled 4.8%. ** China on Friday set a modest annual economic growth target, at above 6%, which was significantly below the consensus of analysts, who expect growth could beat 8% this year.

** "China has become the most expensive market for non-financial equities among major markets globally. Meanwhile, the National People's Congress declared a very conservative growth target, creating room for policymakers to take action to contain risks of asset bubble in both equities and property," Citi Private Bank analysts, including Ken Peng, said in a note. ** Citi said that more restrained credit growth could lead to lower valuations in the coming months.

** The worry for investors is that liquidity is expected to tighten even as economic recovery at home and abroad fell short of expectations, said Yan Kaiwen, an analyst with China Fortune Securities. ** "The yuan's weakness would also dampen the appeal of Chinese equities to foreign investors," he added.

** China's onshore spot yuan weakened past 6.51 per dollar on Monday for first time since Jan. 4. ** On Monday, foreign investors sold a net 5.5 billion yuan ($844.88 million) worth of A-shares via the Stock Connect linking mainland and Hong Kong, according to Refinitiv data.

** There was a muted reaction to data showing that China's February exports grew at a record pace from a year earlier, while imports rose less sharply. ** Adding to the pressure were Sino-U.S. tensions.

** China urged the United States on Sunday to remove "unreasonable" curbs on cooperation as soon as possible and work together on issues like climate change, while accusing Washington of bringing chaos in the name of spreading democracy. ($1 = 6.5098 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Real Madrid will fight until the end for LaLiga title: Zidane

After playing out a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has not given up on the LaLiga title hopes, saying that the side would fight until the end. Karim Benzema struck late in the second half to cancel out Lu...

$950k investment made to support World Conference on Women in Sport

An additional 950,000 investment has been made to support New Zealands hosting of the 8th World Conference of the International Working Group on Women in Sport IWG in Auckland in 2022.The funding comes from the 265 million Sports Recovery P...

Fitch, S&P rate IRFC's proposed USD notes at BBB-minus

Fitch Ratings has assigned Indian Railway Finance Corporations IRFCs proposed US dollar Regulation senior unsecured notes a rating of BBB-minus. The proposed notes will be issued under IRFCs existing four billion dollars global medium-term ...

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

The streaming giant Netflix had already renewed the comedy drama Sex Education for Season 3. The production team started working on the upcoming season in September 2021.It is rumored that Sex Education Season 3 would release this summer bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021