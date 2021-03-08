Left Menu

Arbitrator provides no relief to ZO Rooms in ownership dispute, claims OYO parent

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 19:36 IST
Arbitrator provides no relief to ZO Rooms in ownership dispute, claims OYO parent

Oravel Stays Pvt Ltd, which runs OYO hotel chain, has said it will 'vehemently oppose' any move to make it execute the definitive agreement for its disputed acquisition of Zostel Hospitality.

The statement has come after an arbitration panel allowed Zostal Hospitality to initiate 'appropriate proceedings' to claim 7 per cent stake in Oravel Stays Pvt Ltd for its shareholders under the term sheet of a merger agreement.

Zostel Hospitality (ZO Rooms) had taken OYO to the court claiming that it completed its obligation under a merger agreement signed in November 2015 and transferred its business to OYO but the latter failed to transfer 7 per cent stake to its shareholders. Following a Supreme Court directive in October 2018, Justice A M Ahmadi was appointed as the sole arbitrator to resolve the dispute.

On the issue of whether Zostel is entitled to specific performance of the term sheet signed on November 26, 2015, by directing OYO to issue 7 per cent of the present shareholding, the tribunal observed that ''the claimant (Zostel) is entitled to specific performance of the respondent's (OYO) obligations''. The tribunal, however, said as ''Definitive Agreements have yet to be executed'', it ''holds that the Claimant (Zostel) is entitled to take appropriate proceedings for Specific Performance and execution of the Definitive Agreements as envisaged for itself and its shareholders under the term sheet.'' Claiming legal victory, Zostel in a statement said, ''The order stated that OYO breached the term sheet by not executing Definitive Documents due to OYO's internal issue. The Tribunal recognised that the transaction was consummated as ZO Rooms transferred the entire business in 2016.'' Backpacker hostel start-up Zostel further said, ''As a result of the breach, which was not caused by any default on part of the ZO and its shareholders, ZO Rooms' shareholders are entitled to issuance of decree of specific performance directing the parties to execute definitive agreement.'' In response, OYO in a statement said, ''The final award purports to provide Zostel a right to initiate “appropriate proceedings” and for seeking execution of the definitive agreement while no specific remedy for the same was granted except against their prayer for a cost which OYO will vehemently oppose in all avenues available under the law of the land.'' OYO further said it is ''presently evaluating legal remedies for challenging the award in as much as it appears to treat a clearly non-binding term sheet as a binding document giving rights or remedies to Zostel or its shareholders for the execution of the definitive agreement.'' The company continues to strongly hold its position that the parties were merely at the stage of discussions and no definitive agreements were finalised between the parties, as has also been confirmed by the Tribunal, OYO added. It asserted that the Arbitration Tribunal has granted no specific relief to Zostel in terms of receiving ownership in OYO. ''The Arbitration hasn't given any direction for issuance of shares as the definitive agreement was neither agreed nor consummated and therefore, closing conditions were far from being achieved and the same has been acknowledged by the Arbitrator,'' it added.

OYO also said, ''The Tribunal has ruled and categorically acknowledged that the definitive agreements, which are extremely important documents for any M&A transaction, were neither finalized nor agreed upon.'' PTI RKL RUJ MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope weighed Iraq virus risk but believes God will protect

Pope Francis said Monday he weighed the risks of a high-profile trip to Iraq during the coronavirus pandemic, but said he decided to go ahead with it after much prayer and belief that God would look out for the Iraqis who might get exposed....

Snooker-Evans and Ng offered pro tour cards in big break for women

Englands Reanne Evans and Hong Kongs Ng On-yee have been offered two-year tour cards to play regularly against the men on the professional circuit, the World Snooker Tour WST said on Monday. World Womens Snooker WWS president Mandy Fisher s...

MasiYEAH aims to provide affordable, reliable virtual assistant for all

Tech platform MasiYEAH on Monday said it aims to provide people with access to affordable and reliable virtual assistant services that can help take care of their varied requirements.MasiYEAH virtual assistants are trained for bookings, mar...

Cyprus, Israel, Greece sign deal on electric cable link

Plans to connect Israel, Cyprus and Greece with a 2,000 megawatt undersea electricity cable took a key step forward on Monday, when the three countries signed an agreement to speed up technical work on the project.Cypriot Energy Minister Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021