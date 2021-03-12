Left Menu

Current situation right time for Ayurveda, traditional medicine to become more popular globally: PM

Noting that people are realising the benefits of Ayurveda and its role in boosting immunity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday asserted that the current situation presents a right time for it and traditional medicines to become even more popular globally.Inaugurating the fourth edition of the Global Ayurveda Festival 2021, he said Ayurveda could rightly be described as a holistic human science.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 22:36 IST
Current situation right time for Ayurveda, traditional medicine to become more popular globally: PM
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Noting that people are realising the benefits of Ayurveda and its role in boosting immunity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday asserted that the current situation presents a right time for it and traditional medicines to become even more popular globally.

Inaugurating the fourth edition of the Global Ayurveda Festival 2021, he said Ayurveda could rightly be described as a holistic human science. ''From the plants to your plate, from matters of physical strength to mental well-being, the impact and influence of Ayurveda and traditional medicine is immense,'' he said.

The current situation presents a right time for Ayurveda and traditional medicine to become even more popular globally, Modi said in a reference to the COVID-19 pandemic. People are realising the benefits of Ayurveda and its role in boosting immunity, he noted, adding that the demand for its products has been steadily rising. ''Thanks to Ayurveda's popularity, a strong opportunity awaits us and we must not lose it. Youngsters are using a wide range of Ayurveda products. There's a growing consciousness to integrate Ayurveda with evidence-based medical science,'' he said.

Students from various countries are coming to India to study Ayurveda and traditional medicines and this is the ideal time to think about worldwide wellness, he asserted, suggesting that a global summit can be organised in this. ''On behalf of the government, I assure full support to the world of Ayurveda. India has set up the National Ayush Mission.The National AYUSH Mission has been started to promote AYUSH medical systems through cost effective AYUSH services,'' the prime minister said.

He also pointed out that the World Health Organization has also announced the setting up of the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India.

Twenty-five countries taking part in the global Ayurveda festival is a great sign and shows growing interest in Ayurveda and traditional forms of medicine, Modi said. He also called upon academicians to deepen research into Ayurveda and traditional form of medicines, and asked start-ups to especially look at Ayurveda products. Talking about the potential for wellness tourism in India, he said that at the core of wellness tourism is the principle of ''treat illness, further wellness''. The strongest pillar of the wellness tourism is Ayurveda and traditional medicine, he said, asking people worldwide to tap into the timeless culture of India to de-stress and healing.

''Whether you want to treat your body, or a retreat for your mind, come to India,'' the prime minister said. He emphasised on the need to promote food items relating to Ayurveda and food items that further good health, and noted that the United Nations recently declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets, a motion for which India was one of the sponsors. He gave a call for keep building on the country's achievements in Ayurveda. ''Let Ayurveda be a drawing force, which brings the world to our land. May it also create prosperity for our youth,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cyprus says more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases are UK variant

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 5-U.S. and allies vow to restore democracy in Myanmar as violence mounts

The leaders of the United States and allies India, Australia and Japan vowed on Friday to work together to restore democracy in Myanmar, where violence has escalated as coup leaders try to disrupt a sweeping movement of protests and civil d...

One held for killing man for opposing extortion from weekly market

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a property dealer for opposing extortion from weekly market vendors, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Manoj Rathi, a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana, they said...

Hindutva leader Ekbote gets bail in promoting enmity case

A local court granted ad-interim anticipatory bail to Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote after he was booked in a case for allegedly promoting enmity between groups through his remarks.A case was registered against Ekbote, a prime accused in the...

Study: Birds learn to avoid flashy, hard-to-catch butterflies and their lookalikes

The showy colors of some butterflies could advertise their speed and nimbleness, much like a coat of bright yellow paint on a sports car. A new study by Florida Museum of Natural History shows birds can learn to recognize these visual cues,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021