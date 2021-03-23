Left Menu

ENIL to manage daily operations of Qatar-based Marhaba FM

Entertainment Network India Limited ENIL on Tuesday said it has entered into an agreement with Qatar-based Marhaba FM to manage the daily operations of the latters radio frequency.Marhaba FM has also co-branded its radio station as Mirchione FM using ENILs trademarks as per the brand and content License arrangement with Global Entertainment Network Limited GENL, the company said in a regulatory filing.ENIL is a subsidiary of Bennett, Coleman Company Limited BCCL - the flagship company of the Times of India Group.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:38 IST
ENIL to manage daily operations of Qatar-based Marhaba FM

Entertainment Network India Limited (ENIL) on Tuesday said it has entered into an agreement with Qatar-based Marhaba FM to manage the daily operations of the latter's radio frequency.

Marhaba FM has also co-branded its radio station as 'Mirchione FM' using ENIL's trademarks as per the brand and content License arrangement with Global Entertainment Network Limited (GENL), the company said in a regulatory filing.

ENIL is a subsidiary of Bennett, Coleman & Company Limited (BCCL) - the flagship company of the Times of India Group. It operates in radio broadcasting under the brand ''Mirchi''. ''The company has entered into a Management Agreement with Marhaba FM inter alia to provide services of managing the daily operations of its radio frequency. Marhaba FM has also co-branded its radio station as 'Mirchione FM' using the company’s trademarks as per the Brand and Content License arrangement with GENL,'' said ENIL in a regulatory filing.

GENL is a joint venture company formed in Qatar, between ENIL and Marhaba FM which is the owner of a radio frequency viz. 89.6 FM branded as 'One FM' in Qatar.

Its business includes - providing services in relation to operating and managing the operations of private FM radio stations, organising concerts and music awards, conducting digital operations/ music streaming, planning and executing events, designing television shows and undertaking other activities in Qatar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Unidentified Indian woman shuttler forced out of Orleans Masters after COVID case in team entourage

An unnamed Indian woman shuttler was on Tuesday forced to withdraw from the Orleans Masters after a team entourage member tested positive for COVID-19 and she was identified as a close contact.In a statement, the Badminton World Federation ...

FACTBOX-How AstraZeneca-Oxford developed Britain's home-grown COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it will publish up-to-date results from its latest COVID-19 vaccine trial after U.S. health officials said the drugmakers analysis of the shots efficacy may not have been based on all the available data.The follo...

Prince Harry joins coaching startup as chief impact officer

Prince Harry has joined the corporate world as employee coaching and mental health firm BetterUp Incs Chief Impact Officer.Financial terms of his employment were undisclosed.BetterUp, based in San Francisco, works with employees from compan...

Karnataka to receive 12.5 lakh Covid vaccine doses from Centre soon, has adequate supply: Health minister

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday said 12.5 lakh doses of Covid vaccine will be received from the Centre soon and there was enough supply in the state. There is no shortage of vaccine in the state. We ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021