ENIL to manage daily operations of Qatar-based Marhaba FM
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:38 IST
Entertainment Network India Limited (ENIL) on Tuesday said it has entered into an agreement with Qatar-based Marhaba FM to manage the daily operations of the latter's radio frequency.
Marhaba FM has also co-branded its radio station as 'Mirchione FM' using ENIL's trademarks as per the brand and content License arrangement with Global Entertainment Network Limited (GENL), the company said in a regulatory filing.
ENIL is a subsidiary of Bennett, Coleman & Company Limited (BCCL) - the flagship company of the Times of India Group. It operates in radio broadcasting under the brand ''Mirchi''. ''The company has entered into a Management Agreement with Marhaba FM inter alia to provide services of managing the daily operations of its radio frequency. Marhaba FM has also co-branded its radio station as 'Mirchione FM' using the company’s trademarks as per the Brand and Content License arrangement with GENL,'' said ENIL in a regulatory filing.
GENL is a joint venture company formed in Qatar, between ENIL and Marhaba FM which is the owner of a radio frequency viz. 89.6 FM branded as 'One FM' in Qatar.
Its business includes - providing services in relation to operating and managing the operations of private FM radio stations, organising concerts and music awards, conducting digital operations/ music streaming, planning and executing events, designing television shows and undertaking other activities in Qatar.
