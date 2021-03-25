Laxmi Organic shares close with nearly 27 pc jump in debut trade

Left Menu

Shares of speciality chemicals manufacturer Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd closed with a premium of nearly 27 per cent on Thursday as against its issue price of Rs 130.It listed at Rs 156.20, a gain of 20.15 per cent from the issue price on BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 19:29 IST
Shares of speciality chemicals manufacturer Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd closed with a premium of nearly 27 per cent on Thursday as against its issue price of Rs 130.

It listed at Rs 156.20, a gain of 20.15 per cent from the issue price on BSE. During the day, the stock jumped 34.23 per cent to Rs 174.50. It closed at Rs 164.60, a gain of 26.61 per cent.

On NSE, it debuted at Rs 155.50, a jump of 19.61 per cent. Later, it closed at Rs 164.05, a gain of 26.19 per cent.

The company's market valuation was at Rs 4,339.89 crore on BSE.

Laxmi Organic Industries' initial public offer was subscribed a whopping 106.79 times earlier this month.

The price range for the offer was fixed at Rs 129-130 per share.

The company has a global presence with customers in over 30 countries, including China, the Netherlands, Russia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, the UK and the US.

