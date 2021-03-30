Left Menu

Dallas (Texas) [USA], March 30 (ANI/PNN) In the past few years, we have seen many entrepreneurs emerging and failing in various industries across the world. As the world is shifting towards digitization and the global village, more and more people are going into entrepreneurship. But it is something that is not everyone's cup of tea.

Updated: 30-03-2021 17:14 IST
How Cash Cartier, a successful young entrepreneur and networking marketer, is changing the lives of people
Kaleb Mickens, better known as Cash Cartier. Image Credit: ANI

Dallas (Texas) [USA], March 30 (ANI/PNN) In the past few years, we have seen many entrepreneurs emerging and failing in various industries across the world. As the world is shifting towards digitization and the global village, more and more people are going into entrepreneurship. But it is something that is not everyone's cup of tea. It demands consistent efforts, a focused mindset, and an optimistic attitude to become a successful entrepreneur.

Kaleb Mickens, better known as Cash Cartier, is very well aware of the same, and hence, he didn't stop himself from chasing his dream of becoming a successful network marketer. He was ready to sacrifice the late night outs, and many such leisure activities to focus more on entrepreneurship. With years of sheer dedication, hard work, and experience, Cash Cartier has turned himself into a young and successful network marketer. He has provided his services to hundreds of people across the world to achieve success as per their individual needs. One of the primary goals of Cartier is to help and inspire people to live independent lives by becoming leading entrepreneurs. In the coming few years, he plans to expand his business and take it to the next level.

At the age of 18 years, Cartier started going to the penitentiary in California. This has hugely impacted his mental state and eventually his life. He was not able to complete his graduation. Therefore, he managed to study G.E.D during his incarceration. However, little did he know that life has some other better plans already decided? Today, all of his life struggles have been paid off and reaped successful results in networking marketing. In the course of his life, Cartier has launched a few invaluable books for various audiences. While searching for a decent job, he landed himself as a dishwasher. Further, he also worked as a busboy for a few months.

Cartier knew somewhere in his heart that working in the American Corporate would not be an easy thing. So, he needs to put in extra effort to stand out from the crowd and find his little corner. He is quoted saying "If I cannot be educated in college due to my felony, then I will save my money from busing tables and will educate myself. And I cannot work for corporate America then I will work for myself." When he realized that nothing is working in his favor, he flocked to the internet in search of decent work. He began searching for different ways to make money online and end up exploring the big ocean of the internet. At the first sight, only Cartier realized that this is the place that can yield him the fortune and work he is looking for. In the year 2015, Cartier got his first official break and since then he hasn't looked back.

From working with large organizations in the MLM niche, network marketing, and building business strategies, Cartier has mastered the art of entrepreneurship. Today, he is well-recognized as a successful and young entrepreneur who is hustling round-the-clock to transform his life and also the lives of people around him. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

