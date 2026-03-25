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Rajasthan Board Announces Results: Deepika Shines with 99.5% in Class 10 Exams

Deepika, a student from Rajasthan, excelled in the RBSE Class 10 exams, securing 99.5% through the PhysicsWallah RBSE Wallah program. The overall pass percentage stood at 94.23%, with girls outperforming boys again this year. Results for Class 5 and Class 8 were also declared.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:45 IST
Rajasthan Board Announces Results: Deepika Shines with 99.5% in Class 10 Exams
Enrolled in PW's RBSE Wallah program, she became a topper in the Class 10 Board examinations . Image Credit: ANI
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New Delhi: In a significant announcement, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) released the results of the Class 10 board examinations today.

Among the top achievers is Deepika, a student of Decent Public Sr Sec School in Baran, who excelled with 99.5%, thanks to resources from the PhysicsWallah's RBSE Wallah program. Emphasizing a combination of self-study and structured learning, Deepika scored perfect marks in Hindi, English, Mathematics, and Social Science, and displayed commendable proficiency in Science and Sanskrit.

Out of 10,65,304 registered students, 10,47,950 appeared for the exam this year, achieving a collective pass rate of 94.23%. Reflecting a consistent trend, female students led in success rates compared to their male counterparts. In addition to Class 10, the board has announced results for Class 5 and Class 8 exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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