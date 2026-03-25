Village Clash Escalates: Stone-Pelting Over Old Feud

A clash between two groups in a village resulted in injuries for at least four individuals, including a woman, officials reported on Wednesday.

The groups, part of the same community, engaged in stone-pelting due to an ongoing feud. The incident unfolded late Tuesday night in Kakroli area.

Circle Officer Devwart Bajpai confirmed that police have detained two individuals and are actively seeking others following the emergence of a viral video capturing the altercation. Authorities are working to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the skirmish.

(With inputs from agencies.)