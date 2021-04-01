Left Menu

Sterling eases after strongest Q1 versus euro since 2015

But Foley added that there are "choppy conditions" ahead for the pound, as the UK economy still has far to go before returning to pre-COVID levels. UBS said in a note that it favors sterling versus the dollar, and had raised its forecast for sterling-dollar to $1.49 by the end of the year, from $1.46.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-04-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 17:12 IST
Sterling eases after strongest Q1 versus euro since 2015
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The pound eased against the euro on Thursday, taking a breather after its strongest first quarter since 2015, while market participants were bullish that there would be further gains for the pound in the months ahead.

Sterling gained around 4.8% versus the euro in the first quarter of the year, which analysts attributed mostly to the UK's rapid vaccine rollout - one of the fastest in the world - as well as relief at the start of the year that a no-deal Brexit had been avoided. Euro-sterling's downward trajectory stalled somewhat on Thursday after it came close to, but did not breach, the key 0.85 level in the previous session.

"There's maybe some initial disappointment that we haven't broken those key levels, but generally the fundamental economic data from the UK is still coming in on the strong side of expectations," said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG. A revised manufacturing survey showed that British factories rode a wave of orders in March and prepared for a gradual reopening of the economy from COVID-19 shutdowns by hiring staff at the fastest rate since 2014.

At 1108 GMT, the pound was flat against the dollar at $1.3776. Versus the euro, it was down around 0.1% at 85.2 pence per euro.

"We're penciling in the outperformance continuing through the next quarter," said MUFG's Hardman, adding that euro-sterling could head towards 0.83-0.84. Public opinion in Britain about the government's handling of the pandemic has turned positive and companies are also more optimistic.

The British Chambers of Commerce said 55% of member firms expected higher turnover in 12 months ahead - the highest in a year - although immediate business conditions were well below pre-pandemic levels as the country began 2021 under lockdown. "While the GBP may continue to struggle vs. the USD in the current environment, we expect that it will remain well supported vs. low-yielding G10 currencies such as the CHF, JPY, and the EUR," wrote Rabobank senior FX strategist Jane Foley in a note to clients.

Rabobank lowered its forecast for the euro versus the pound for the next three months, to 0.85 from 0.86. But Foley added that there are "choppy conditions" ahead for the pound, as the UK economy still has far to go before returning to pre-COVID levels.

UBS said in a note that it favors sterling versus the dollar, and had raised its forecast for sterling-dollar to $1.49 by the end of the year, from $1.46. Lockdown restrictions are gradually being lifted in England, with more substantial changes, including the re-opening of non-essential retail and outdoor hospitality settings, due on April 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala, Nadda meets Mata Amritanandamayi, receives blessings

With less than a week left for the Assembly polls in Kerala, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday met spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi and received her blessings. Received the blessings of Mata Amritananda...

Pakistan will look to play modern-day cricket in South Africa: Babar

Pakistan will adopt a modern day approach in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa and look to put 300 plus totals by finishing with a flourish, captain Babar Azam said on Thursday.Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20Is against...

Iran adds advanced machines enriching underground at Natanz -IAEA report

Iran has started enriching uranium with a fourth cascade, or cluster, of advanced IR-2m machines at its underground Natanz plant, a report by the U.N. atomic watchdog obtained by Reuters on Thursday showed, in a further breach of Irans nucl...

FACTBOX-Same-sex marriage around the world, 20 years after Dutch first

Exactly 20 years ago, one lesbian couple and three gay couples tied the knot in Amsterdams city hall - making history as the Netherlands became the first country to allow same-sex marriage, a step since followed by nearly 30 other nations.D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021