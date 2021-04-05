India will lead the world again in maritime sector: Mandaviya

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 21:53 IST
India will revive its rich maritime heritage and lead the world again in the space, Union Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya said on Monday. The ports, shipping and waterways minister was addressing an event to mark the National Maritime Day.

''India is changing, India is racing ahead, New India is being built... we were the Maritime leader in the past, India will lead the world again through the maritime sector,'' Mandaviya was quoted as saying in a statement by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The ministry celebrated the 58th National Maritime Day in commemoration of the maiden voyage of the first Indian flag merchant vessel 'SS Loyalty' (owned by Scindia Steam Navigation Company), from Mumbai to London, on the April 5, 1919.

The theme of this year's National Maritime Day was 'Sustainable Shipping beyond COVID-19' on the lines of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative of the government. Mandaviya also congratulated the maritime community and appreciated their hard work, zeal and courage and role played in the times of the pandemic, the statement said.

He said Maritime India Vision-2030, recently launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is the comprehensive vision of the next decade for the maritime sector of India. With a focused approach, the Indian maritime sector will be strong, technologically advanced and aatmanirabhar (self-reliant) soon, he added.

He also launched an e-magazine as a souvenir for the 58th National Maritime Day and presented awards instituted by the National Maritime Day Celebration Committee, which is headed by the Director General of Shipping.

Sanjeev Ranjan, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said the maritime community has played an important role in the pandemic times. He added that the ministry is working tirelessly towards bringing progressive policy changes to give India a leadership place in the global maritime community.

