Left Menu

Amazon union drive facing long odds as final votes counted

The union hoping to change U.S. labor history by organizing Amazon.com warehouse employees in Alabama faces a steep uphill slog when vote-counting resumes on Friday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 16:30 IST
Amazon union drive facing long odds as final votes counted
Image Credit: Flickr

The union hoping to change U.S. labor history by organizing Amazon.com warehouse employees in Alabama faces a steep uphill slog when vote-counting resumes on Friday. Amazon workers at the warehouse in Bessemer were on track to reject unionization by a 2-1 margin, with almost half the 3,215 ballots counted on Thursday. Some 1,100 ballots were voted against forming a union, with 463 ballots in favor.

The vote count will resume at 8:30 a.m. CT (1330 GMT) Friday. Unionizing Amazon, the second-largest private employer in America, could be a start to reverse long-running declines in union membership, which fell to 11% of the eligible workforce in 2020 from 20% in 1983, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Whatever the results, the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union (RWDSU), which is trying to organize the employees, have the same legal options as Amazon: challenge the eligibility of individual voters or allege that coercive conduct tainted the election. In the latter case, the dispute would play out before the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) and then likely in a federal appeals court.

The vote count followed more than a week of challenges to ballots during closed-door proceedings that could influence the final result. Lawyers for Amazon and the union were allowed to question ballots on suspicion of tampering, a voter's eligibility, and other issues. The union says there have been hundreds of contested ballots, making it unclear the number of votes needed to declare a winner.

The NLRB, which is overseeing the election, would adjudicate challenges in the coming days. Amazon for years has discouraged attempts among its more than 800,000 U.S. employees to organize, showing managers how to identify union activity, raising wages, and warning that union dues would cut into pay, according to a prior training video, public statements, and the company's union election website.

Amazon has said it is following all NLRB rules and wants employees to understand each side of the contest, and that the RWDSU does not represent a majority of its employees' views. The company has said it wants as many of its employees to vote as possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat CM reviews COVID-19 situation in Morbi, Rajkot

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday held meetings in Morbi and Rajkot districts of the state to take stock of the coronavirus situation there.Rupani, along with Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel held a high-level meeting with the ...

Parties to Iran nuclear talks see progress despite clash on sanctions

Talks to bring Iran and the United States fully back into the 2015 nuclear deal are making progress, delegates said on Friday, but Iranian officials indicated disagrement with Washington over which sanctions it must lift.The talks, in which...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as tech stocks weigh

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Friday as a rise in U.S. bond yields weighed on richly valued technology stocks a day after the SP 500 set a record closing high.The SP 500 opened lower by 1.06 points, or 0.03, at 4,096.11, while t...

Sports Authority of India (SAI) announces three-week ''summer vacation'' at its National Centres of Excellence in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

Sports Authority of India SAI announces three-week summer vacation at its National Centres of Excellence in view of rising COVID-19 cases....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021