Left Menu

Sterling stabilises, set for biggest weekly fall versus euro since Sept

"The selling of sterling may have been connected to buying of euros," Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss, wrote in a note to clients. "It looks like perhaps people are getting more optimistic about the rollout of a vaccine in the EU and less optimistic about the comparable move in the UK." But other analysts remained upbeat about the pound's prospects over the next few months. "I would still stick to the view that...sterling’s still an undervalued currency," said Dean Turner, chief euro zone and UK economist at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 17:00 IST
Sterling stabilises, set for biggest weekly fall versus euro since Sept

Sterling steadied on Friday, having touched a two-month low against the dollar in early London trading, and was set for its biggest weekly drop against the euro so far this year, hurt by profit-taking after a strong first quarter.

The pound had its best quarter against the euro since 2015 in the first three months of 2021, boosted by the UK's vaccine rollout, which is one of the fastest in the world, as well as a fading of negative interest rate expectations. Analysts also attributed its strengthening against the euro to an expectation that economic recovery in the UK would outpace that in the euro zone.

But that trend reversed this week, with sterling falling against the euro on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday - a move which market participants said was amplified by a squeeze of euro-pound short positions. At 1207 GMT, the pound was at 86.615 pence per euro, up around 0.2% on the day. It remained on track for its biggest weekly fall since September 2020, down 1.9%..

Versus the dollar, the pound was down 0.1% at $1.3723, and also on track for a weekly loss. Britain has surged ahead of the rest of Europe in the race to vaccinate its population, with almost half of its citizens receiving a first dose.

But supply issues from surrounding its main Oxford-AstraZeneca shot have slowed progress in recent days, while Germany's inoculation campaign has sped up. "The selling of sterling may have been connected to buying of euros," Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss, wrote in a note to clients.

"It looks like perhaps people are getting more optimistic about the rollout of a vaccine in the EU and less optimistic about the comparable move in the UK." But other analysts remained upbeat about the pound's prospects over the next few months.

"I would still stick to the view that...sterling’s still an undervalued currency," said Dean Turner, chief euro zone and UK economist at UBS Global Wealth Management. "I would expect euro-sterling can go below 0.85 this year." Similarly, ING wrote in a note to clients that the euro-sterling short squeeze "may have run its course ahead of 0.87" and that they still expect the pair to reach 0.85 later this quarter.

UniCredit strategists told clients that cable weakening towards $1.37 is an opportunity to buy the dips.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

HC reserves judgement on ED plea to quash FIR by Kerala police against its officials

The Kerala High Court on Friday reserved judgement on a plea by the Enforcement Directorate, seeking to quash the FIR against its officials by Kerala police for allegedly forcing Swapna Suresh, key accused in the gold smuggling case, to giv...

Tanishq reinvents its wedding brand 'Rivaah' in a new avatar

Tanishq, a jewellery firm and arm of Tata-owned Titan Company, has unveiled a new brand proposition for its wedding exclusive sub-brand Rivaah -- Jewel for every tradition. The new proposition from Rivaah by Tanishq communicates the meaning...

Assam to order probe into 'spotting of polling officers with ballot papers'

The Cachar district administration in Assam on Friday said it will conduct an enquiry into media reports that a few election officers were spotted with ballot papers here.A preliminary investigation revealed that no official engaged in the ...

Gujarat CM reviews COVID-19 situation in Morbi, Rajkot

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday held meetings in Morbi and Rajkot districts of the state to take stock of the coronavirus situation there.Rupani, along with Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel held a high-level meeting with the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021