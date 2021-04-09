Left Menu

US STOCKS-S&P 500 hovers near all-time high as banks, industrial rise

The banks will kick off the first-quarter earnings season next week, and analysts expect profits for S&P 500 firms to have jumped about 25% year on year, the strongest performance for the quarter since 2018, according to Refinitiv IBES data. "We have had a tremendous run recently and there's some excitement about how strong corporate America's earnings will be," said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 19:45 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500 hovers near all-time high as banks, industrial rise
Financial stocks rose 0.9%, more than any other S&P sector, with Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co rising between 0.8% and 1.1%. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The S&P 500 paused on Friday after hitting an all-time high as economy-linked stocks including banks and industrials gained optimism around strong U.S. economic growth.

Financial stocks rose 0.9%, more than any other S&P sector, with Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co rising between 0.8% and 1.1%. The banks will kick off the first-quarter earnings season next week, and analysts expect profits for S&P 500 firms to have jumped about 25% year on year, the strongest performance for the quarter since 2018, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

"We have had a tremendous run recently and there's some excitement about how strong corporate America's earnings will be," said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina. "It is a chance to justify the rallies that we have seen recently to new highs."

Weaker-than-expected labour market data on Thursday eased inflation worries and validated the Federal Reserve's accommodative stance, lifting the technology-heavy Nasdaq 1% higher and powering the S&P 500 to a record close. President Joe Biden will release his first budget proposal to Congress on Friday, offering a long-awaited glimpse into a policy agenda that will mark a sharp departure from his predecessor, Donald Trump.

At 9:56 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 92.41 points, or 0.28%, at 33,595.98, the S&P 500 was up 5.92 points, or 0.14%, at 4,103.09, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 35.52 points, or 0.26%, at 13,793.79. Technology and communication services stock, which house high-flying names, inched lower.

Still, the Russell 1000 growth index, which comprises mainly technology-related stocks, is set to outperform its value counterpart, made up of mostly financials and energy names, for a second consecutive week following the recent pullback in longer-dated Treasury yields. "This week is a reminder that technology is not dead," Detrick said.

"It's still a group that has a lot of explosive growth and it's a nice change for investors who felt some pain from tech's underperformance earlier this year." Bank of America's weekly fund flow figures showed investors have pumped more money into equities over the past five months than in the last 12 years.

Honeywell gained about 2.2% as Jefferies and J.P. Morgan raised their price targets on the U.S. aero parts maker's shares. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.06-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.87-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 31 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 40 new highs and 19 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP offers Rs 1 lakh prize for best video against Delhi govt’s new excise policy

The Delhi BJP on Friday announced that it will give a prize of Rs 1 lakh to a video depicting the best message against the AAP governments new excise policy, on social media.The party will conduct a mass movement across the city against the...

Chad makes arrests over alleged pre-election bomb and murder plot

Chads interior ministry said it had arrested several people after uncovering a plot to assassinate prominent political figures and bomb polling stations and the electoral commission headquarters ahead of Sundays presidential election. Polit...

CBI records statement of bar owner close to Sachin Waze

Central Bureau of Investigation CBI recorded the statement of Mahesh Shetty, a bar owner who is close to Sachin Waze, in connection with extortion allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Mahesh Shettys statement ...

Italy eases COVID-19 curbs as infections decline, but deaths still high

Lockdown measures will be eased from Monday in six Italian regions, the health ministry ruled on Friday, even as the nationwide daily death toll remains well above 400. New infections have fallen by 30 over the last five days compared with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021