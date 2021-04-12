Left Menu

China's Ant Group to restructure under central bank agreement

Ant Group, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, will restructure as a financial holding company, China's central bank said on Monday, Ant has formed a "comprehensive and feasible restructuring plan," at the urging of financial regulators, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-04-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 16:13 IST
China's Ant Group to restructure under central bank agreement
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ant Group, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, will restructure as a financial holding company, China's central bank said on Monday,

Ant has formed a "comprehensive and feasible restructuring plan," at the urging of financial regulators, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said. Under terms of the agreement with the central bank, Ant will cut "improper" linkage between payments service AliPay, virtual credit card product Jiebei and consumer loan product Huabei, the PBOC said.

The central bank also asked Ant to break its "monopoly on information and strictly comply with the requirements of credit information business regulation." The company agreed to improve corporate governance and "rectify illegal financial activities in credit, insurance and wealth management", the central bank said.

The central bank said it also asked Ant to control its leverage and product risks, and control the liquidity risk of its flagship fund products and to "actively lower" the size of its massive Yu'eBao money market fund. Regulators derailed Ant's planned $37 billion stock listing last November, days before it was due to list in what would have been the world's largest IPO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Prince Harry arrives in UK ahead of Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Harry arrived in the UK on Sunday ahead of his grandfather Prince Philips funeral, which will be held on April 17. As per People magazine, the Duke of Sussex arrived on Sunday from California, where he has been residing with his wife...

'I'm so excited' - England reopens with pints pulled, shopping sprees and hair cuts

Crowds queued up outside shops, pubs started selling pints at midnight and hairdressers welcomed desperate customers on Monday as England started to reopen its economy after three months of lockdown.After imposing the most onerous restricti...

Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija tests positive for COVID-19

Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, has tested positive for COVID-19. Mehbooba confirmed the news on her official Twitter handle and said that Iltija is currently self-isolating on doctors advic...

Soccer-Pochettino hoping PSG's home form will improve against Bayern

Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino is hoping his teams home form will match their away performances as they carry a 3-2 advantage against Bayern Munich into their Champions League quarter-final second leg at the Parc des Princes on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021