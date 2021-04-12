Niti Aayog launches India Energy Dashboards Version 2.0

With an aim to provide single-window access to the energy data for the country, government think tank Niti Aayog on Monday launched India Energy Dashboards (IED) Version 2.0, according to an official statement.

While launching the IED, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said that it is an endeavour to establish a central energy database of the country. ''With the rise of renewables and many other new energy technologies, the interplays between energy supply and demand sectors are now becoming increasingly critical,'' he said adding that the scenario building exercise is the key as India needs to seize today's opportunities to build a sustainable tomorrow.

Also speaking at the event, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said the goal is to turn data into information, and information into insights to inspire those in a position to make a difference. ''We are moving slowly into an era where big data is the starting point, not the end. So, the IED will continue to evolve and be a pillar around which robust energy decisions are taken in India,'' Kant said.

Niti Aayog member V K Saraswat said a strong cross-ministerial coordination of all the energy ministries is required for planning and policy implementation.

IED is an initial step towards building a comprehensive, open and freely accessible energy data portal for India, Saraswat added.

According to an official statement, the IED provides time series data from FY 2005-06 until FY 2019-20.

It also provides data at sub-yearly frequencies as well, the statement said.

This includes monthly data and API linked data from some portals maintained by the government agencies, it added. Niti Aayog had launched the Version 1.0 in May 2017.

